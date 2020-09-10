SpearmintLOVE Announces New Facility To Meet Growing Demand

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular online baby clothing and accessories retailer SpearmintLOVE announced the relocation of its growing business to a newly opened distribution facility in Tempe, Arizona to meet the growing demand for the company’s on-trend “must-have” baby and children's clothing and accessories.



The e-commerce distribution facility and headquarters will significantly increase SpearmintLOVE’s capacity to efficiently service its loyal audience around the world. The facility is strategically located to major distribution hubs, allowing SpearmintLOVE to quickly fulfill the thousands of customer orders each day. The new location at 2063 E Cedar Street in Tempe is a 18,000-square-foot warehouse that includes a 1,300-square-foot office space, with state-of-the-art features to support growth in e-commerce and contract logistics.

SpearmintLOVE plans to invest an additional $500,000 in capital equipment and improvements in the new facility over the next year. Unlike many traditional baby and children’s companies, SpearmintLOVE conducts 100% of its business through online sales, demonstrating the genuine need of a state-of-the-art distribution center. “As a result of having an exceptional inventory of clothing and accessories, SpearmintLOVE’s multi-channel ecommerce strategy has led us to grow rapidly. Our growth, at a time when many brick-and-mortar retailers have closed, has helped accelerate the need for a new facility. We anticipate doubling the size of our team to over 70 employees over the next two years,” said Shari Lott, Founder and CEO of SpearmintLOVE.

SpearmintLOVE is consistently adding new positions along with the addition of new jobs in warehouse operations, IT, customer service, finance and marketing. The positions are needed as SpearmintLOVE continues to ramp up capacity to meet customer demand for its modern and highly desired items.

“SpearmintLOVE has made a significant commitment to Tempe, both in terms of physical space and hiring,” said Tempe Mayor Corey D. Woods. “SpearmintLOVE has shown its innovation and skill in social media and retail sales at a time when both are so important. We look forward to their continued growth here in Tempe.”

SpearmintLOVE is an online retailer that discovers and offers unique, “must-have” baby and children’s clothing and accessories. The company has gained national attention for its successful social media following and reputation for offering what’s on trend. That is what customers have come to know and rely on. Founded in 2013 by mom and entrepreneur, Shari Lott, SpearmintLOVE is privately held and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. Visit www.SpearmintLOVE.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook , Pinterest , Instagram and Twitter .

