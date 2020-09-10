Piedmont Office Realty Trust Welcomes Deluxe Corporation to Glenridge Highlands Two

Minnesota-based company brings new tech hub to prominent Atlanta office park

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) will occupy 172,000 square feet at its Class-A office complex in Glenridge Highlands Two in Sandy Springs. Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company will bring approximately 700 jobs to metro Atlanta, with plans to expand the tech hub in the near future.

“As Deluxe establishes its presence in Georgia, their new innovation center will provide employees unbeatable access to major residential, retail and employment nodes, at the nexus of GA-400 and I-285,” said Brent Smith, CEO of Piedmont. “The Central Perimeter continues to serve as a powerful corporate hub in the Southeast and Deluxe’s selection of Glenridge Highlands Two is a major win for us, further highlighting Atlanta’s robust growth story and the caliber of Piedmont’s portfolio.”

Deluxe will bring its financial technology innovation and customer experience centers to Glenridge Highlands Two and is planning to invest upwards of $12 million to construct, build out, and furnish the space.

“Our transformation as a company has really taken root with this announcement as we look to accelerate our growth in the FinTech and Payment space,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Atlanta is known as a leader in Financial Technology and this is an incredible space for our growth as a company.”

Glenridge Highlands Two features approximately 424,000 square feet of space with efficient 25,000-square-foot flexible floor plates. The 20-story Class-A building is part of a 12-acre office campus, with unique visibility from and direct access to GA-400 and I-285. In addition to Glenridge Highlands Two, the Piedmont-owned complex also includes the 11-story Glenridge Highlands One, where new tenant amenities and lobby renovations are nearing completion. The next phase of development at the integrated office and technology hub is in planning, including a new office tower totaling 250,000 square feet at Glenridge Highlands Three.

