Mercury Systems Wins Six Product Excellence Awards in Military & Aerospace Electronics 2020 Innovators Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced today that six of its products were recognized among the most innovative solutions in aerospace and defense products and systems by the judges of the 2020 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed senior professionals from the aerospace and defense community.



Two of Mercury’s products received a platinum award, the highest level of recognition. These include the RFM3103s SOSA-aligned dual upconverter that supports secure SWaP-focused EW systems, and the CIOE-1390 , the industry’s first commercially-available DO-254/178 DAL-C safety-certifiable Intel® Atom® multicore compute module for avionics platforms.

The four other Mercury products receiving awards were:

Gold:

SCM6010 OpenVPX Removeable SSD Module

LAD2150 Large Area Display

Silver:

SFM6126 OpenVPX Wideband PCIe Switch

DCM3220 3U Digital Transceiver

“We’re honored to be recognized by Military & Aerospace Electronics for the fifth consecutive year,” said William Conley Ph.D., Mercury’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. “At Mercury, we have been defined not only by what we do but why we do it. Innovation that Matters® by and for People who Matter is at the core of our commitment to making the most innovative, leading-edge technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense.”

“On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Mercury Systems on their multiple award honoree status,” said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor-in-Chief John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”

The 2020 Military & Aerospace Electronics and Intelligent Aerospace Technology Innovation Awards recognizes developers of the most influential enabling technologies that help solve problems for aerospace and defense applications. Criteria for winning entries include innovative approach; value to users; positive impact on customers; sustainability; meeting a defined need; collaboration; and impact.

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs. For more information on Mercury Systems, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

About Military & Aerospace Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications.

Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems. For more information, visit militaryaerospace.com .

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation That Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks and EnsembleSeries™ is a trademark of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.