Greenville County Man Arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Sept. 10, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Jaron Rashaunn Butler, 22, of Greenville, SC, on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Investigators state Butler engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor, as well as encouraged a minor to produce and send files of child sexual abuse material*.

Butler was arrested on September 8, 2020. He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree (§16-3-655(c)); and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.