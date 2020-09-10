When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 09, 2020 FDA Publish Date: September 10, 2020 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Contains Methanol and may be Sub-Potent for Ethanol Company Name: Medek, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80%

Company Announcement

Medek, LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% 128 oz/3,785 mL to the consumer level. FDA analysis found the M Hand Sanitizer to contain methanol and be sub-potent for ethanol.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. In addition, the use of sub-potent hand sanitizer products can have adverse health consequences related to lack of efficacy and increased risk of infections. To date, Medek, LLC. has not received any reports of adverse.

The recalled product is used as a hand sanitizer for hand washing to decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The recalled Hand Sanitizer is packaged in a one (1) gallon (128 oz/3,785 mL) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic bottle, NDC 75432-001-02.

The recalled Hand Sanitizer was distributed directly to walk-in customers in Alamo, TX, between the dates of 04/17/2020 to 05/22/2020.

Medek, LLC is notifying its customers/distributors by recall letter and consumers via this press release. We are also notifying our distributors, who will help notify their customers by phone calls, emails, and/or mailed letters and is arranging for return of all recalled Hand Sanitizer. Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have recalled products should stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Medek, LLC at (956) 800-4366 (Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm CST). Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any problem that may be related to the use of this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.