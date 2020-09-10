Coronavirus - Africa: Canada continues to lead international coordination on response to COVID-19

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted the 10th call of the Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19 with his counterparts from Australia, Brazil, Germany, Morocco, Peru, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The ministers provided an update on their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and ongoing multilateral work on vaccines and supply chains, reiterating the importance of maintaining strong global cooperation in ensuring the continued flow of medical supplies across borders.

The ministers furthered discussions on the importance of multilateral vaccine research and development and ensuring equitable vaccine access to developing countries and vulnerable health systems.

They also mentioned the ongoing need for coordination and multilateralism in response to the economic effects of COVID-19. Minister Champagne noted that Canada is pursuing an economic recovery plan that is inclusive, sustainable and resilient, including adapting the Export Diversification Strategy to re-establish and expand exports by Canadian companies.

In closing, the ministers reiterated the importance of continuing to exchange information and coordinate efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to meet again soon.

In a world increasingly characterized by interdependence, speed and complexity, the Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19 is proving to be a valuable forum to discuss, coordinate and act together on global challenges related to COVID-19 and beyond.