UND to hold Constitution Day celebration Sept. 17

The UND School of Law will host UND’s annual Constitution Day event virtually at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, through a Zoom webinar.

The program will feature Jesse Panuccio, Boies Schiller Flexner attorney and former Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General of the United States.  He will present a lecture on issues related to the First Amendment and the importance of protecting political discourse.

Register to attend at https://law.und.edu/features/2020/09/cd-2020.html A link for the zoom feed will be sent to you through email prior to Sept. 17. The event is sponsored by the UND School of Law Federalist Society

