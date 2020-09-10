Brickell Biotech to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in the 4th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference and the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit, both being held in September 2020.

Details are as follows:

Conference: 4th Annual Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference (virtual)

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

1v1 investor meetings only

Conference: Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (virtual)

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 4:10 PM ET

Webcast: Link

Fireside chat & 1v1 investor meetings

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit will also be available in the investors section of the Brickell Biotech website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations . After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Brickell Biotech website for approximately 90 days.

About Brickell Bio

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases. Brickell’s pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop, and commercialize innovative products that Brickell believes can be successful in the currently underserved dermatology global marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.brickellbio.com .

Brickell Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

(617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com