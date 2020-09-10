Dave & Buster’s Reports Second Quarter Financial Results; Provides Update on Status of Store Re-openings and Encouraging Business Recovery Trends

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2020, which ended on August 2, 2020.

The Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results were severely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when compared against the results of the second quarter of 2019. As of March 20, 2020, all of the Company’s stores were temporarily closed in compliance with state-by-state COVID-19 mitigation mandates. The Company reopened 1 store on April 30, had re-opened 26 stores by the end of May, 66 stores by the end of June, and ended the second quarter with 84 re-opened stores in 27 states. As of September 9, the Company had reopened 89 stores, all operating under reduced hours and capacity limitations as dictated by each locality, new seating and game configurations to promote social distancing, a temporarily condensed food and beverage menu, and extensive incremental cleaning and sanitation procedures to protect the health and safety of guests and team members.

Key Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (all comparisons to second quarter 2019)

Revenues totaled $50.8 million, a decrease of 85 percent compared with $344.6 million

Comparable store sales decreased 87% (68 stores in the comp store base vs. 99 comp stores in the second quarter of 2019)

Net loss totaled $58.6 million, or $1.24 per share (47.1 million shares), compared with net income of $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share (36.0 million diluted shares)

EBITDA loss totaled $46.0 million compared with EBITDA of $79.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $38.5 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million

Ended the quarter with $224 million in cash and equivalents, including $110.6 million in proceeds from an offering of 10.6 million common shares at a price of $10.44 per share completed in May

Cash burn rate (excluding effects of the May 2020 equity offering) averaged $3.3 million per week

Brian Jenkins, Dave & Buster’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am extremely pleased with the agility, resilience and commitment demonstrated by our team members. We have made steady progress re-opening our stores while rapidly implementing numerous initiatives that are accelerating our business recovery and positioning us for long-term success.

“By continuing to refine our lean operating model, we believe we have lowered our near-term enterprise EBITDA breakeven sales index benchmark to approximately 50 percent to 55 percent of prior year sales, compared with the 60 percent sales index we initially estimated in June.”

Jenkins concluded, “We remain confident in our brand, our people, and our plan, and optimistic about our ability to emerge in an even stronger competitive position to deliver fun to our guests and value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2020 Results

(All comparisons are between second quarter 2020 and second quarter 2019, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues decreased 85.2% to $50.8 million from $344.6 million. Sales at the Company’s 68 re-opened comparable stores decreased 87% for the entire quarter, beginning the quarter down 99 percent and gradually improving to finish down 78 percent during the week ended August 2, 2020. During the two-week period ended September 6, 2020, the Company’s 68 comparable store sales were down 71% percent. Non-comparable store second-quarter revenue totaled $10.4 million compared with $36.5 million. Second quarter 2019 comparable store sales decreased 1.8%.

Operating loss totaled $81.1 million, or (159.6)% of revenues, compared with operating income of $46.2 million, or 13.4% of revenues.

Net loss totaled $58.6 million, or $1.24 per share (47.1 million share base) compared with net income of $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share (36.0 million diluted share base).

EBITDA loss totaled $46.0 million, or (90.4)% of revenues, compared with EBITDA of $79.0 million, or 22.9% of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $38.5 million, or (75.7)% of revenues, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million, or 25.0% or revenues.

Store operating loss before depreciation and amortization totaled $34.3 million, or (67.5)% of revenues, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $99.7 million, or 28.9% of revenues.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company used approximately $43.0 million of cash during the second quarter, excluding $110.6 million raised through an equity offering of 10.6 million common shares at a price of $10.44 per share completed in May, ending the period with approximately $224 million in cash and equivalents and approximately $746.6 million outstanding under its credit facility.

In light of the continuing unprecedented degree of uncertainty, the Company is not in a position to provide fiscal 2020 financial guidance at this time.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 136 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the impact on our business and operations of the global spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by the uncertain and unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on our business and operations and the related impact on our liquidity needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain waivers, and thereafter continue to satisfy covenant requirements, under our revolving credit facility; our ability to access other funding sources; the duration of government-mandated and voluntary shutdowns; the speed with which our stores safely can be reopened and the level of customer demand following reopening; the economic impact of the coronavirus and related disruptions on the communities we serve; our overall level of indebtedness; general business and economic conditions, including as a result of the coronavirus; the impact of competition; the seasonality of the Company's business; adverse weather conditions; future commodity prices; guest and employee complaints and litigation; fuel and utility costs; labor costs and availability; changes in consumer and corporate spending, including as a result of the coronavirus; changes in demographic trends; changes in governmental regulations; unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster's intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

*Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, and store operating income before depreciation and amortization margin (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

(Financial Tables Follow)

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) ASSETS August 2, 2020 February 2, 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,305 $ 24,655 Other current assets 68,679 54,322 Total current assets 292,984 78,977 Property and equipment, net 872,010 900,637 Operating lease right of use assets 1,062,266 1,011,568 Intangible and other assets, net 392,707 378,957 Total assets $ 2,619,967 $ 2,370,139 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total current liabilities $ 313,814 $ 290,865 Operating lease liabilities 1,285,533 1,222,054 Other long-term liabilities 38,603 54,881 Long-term debt, net 731,646 632,689 Stockholders' equity 250,371 169,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,619,967 $ 2,370,139





DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Food and beverage revenues $ 17,002 33.4% $ 137,921 40.0% Amusement and other revenues 33,831 66.6% 206,678 60.0% Total revenues 50,833 100.0% 344,599 100.0% Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 4,659 27.4% 36,934 26.8% Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 4,025 11.9% 22,689 11.0% Total cost of products 8,684 17.1% 59,623 17.3% Operating payroll and benefits 13,756 27.1% 80,927 23.5% Other store operating expenses 62,682 123.2% 104,376 30.3% General and administrative expenses 9,278 18.3% 15,991 4.6% Depreciation and amortization expense 35,160 69.2% 32,745 9.5% Pre-opening costs 2,388 4.7% 4,723 1.4% Total operating costs 131,948 259.6% 298,385 86.6% Operating income (loss) (81,115 ) -159.6% 46,214 13.4% Interest expense, net 8,163 16.0% 4,605 1.3% Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (89,278 ) -175.6% 41,609 12.1% Provision (benefit) for income taxes (30,676 ) -60.3% 9,253 2.7% Net income (loss) $ (58,602 ) -115.3% $ 32,356 9.4% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.24 ) $ 0.91 Diluted $ (1.24 ) $ 0.90 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 47,111,763 35,407,965 Diluted shares 47,111,763 36,015,710 Other information: Company-owned stores at end of period 137 130 Store operating weeks in the period 628 1,674 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (58,602 ) -115.3% $ 32,356 9.4% Add back: Interest expense, net 8,163 4,605 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (30,676 ) 9,253 Depreciation and amortization expense 35,160 32,745 EBITDA (45,955 ) -90.4% 78,959 22.9% Add back: Loss on asset disposal 264 406 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,178 - Share-based compensation 2,734 1,907 Pre-opening costs 2,388 4,723 Other costs (88 ) (13 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,479 ) -75.7% $ 85,982 25.0% The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Operating income (loss) $ (81,115 ) -159.6% $ 46,214 13.4% Add back: General and administrative expenses 9,278 15,991 Depreciation and amortization expense 35,160 32,745 Pre-opening costs 2,388 4,723 Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ (34,289 ) -67.5% $ 99,673 28.9%





DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Food and beverage revenues $ 80,922 38.4% $ 286,142 40.4% Amusement and other revenues 129,717 61.6% 422,039 59.6% Total revenues 210,639 100.0% 708,181 100.0% Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 22,003 27.2% 75,688 26.5% Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 14,753 11.4% 45,660 10.8% Total cost of products 36,756 17.4% 121,348 17.1% Operating payroll and benefits 57,493 27.3% 163,800 23.1% Other store operating expenses 158,354 75.3% 210,621 29.8% General and administrative expenses 23,841 11.3% 32,837 4.6% Depreciation and amortization expense 70,512 33.5% 63,886 9.0% Pre-opening costs 6,211 2.9% 11,725 1.7% Total operating costs 353,167 167.7% 604,217 85.3% Operating income (loss) (142,528 ) -67.7% 103,964 14.7% Interest expense, net 14,278 6.7% 8,661 1.2% Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (156,806 ) -74.4% 95,303 13.5% Provision (benefit) for income taxes (54,660 ) -25.9% 20,504 2.9% Net income (loss) $ (102,146 ) -48.5% $ 74,799 10.6% Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (2.59 ) $ 2.07 Diluted $ (2.59 ) $ 2.03 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 39,470,874 36,117,815 Diluted shares 39,470,874 36,803,001 Other information: Company-owned stores open at end of period 137 130 Store operating weeks in the period 1,461 3,290 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Net income (loss) $ (102,146 ) -48.5% $ 74,799 10.6% Add back: Interest expense, net 14,278 8,661 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (54,660 ) 20,504 Depreciation and amortization expense 70,512 63,886 EBITDA (72,016 ) -34.2% 167,850 23.7% Add back: Loss on asset disposal 417 826 Impairment of long-lived assets 13,727 - Share-based compensation 2,345 3,732 Pre-opening costs 6,211 11,725 Other costs 59 33 Adjusted EBITDA $ (49,257 ) -23.4% $ 184,166 26.0% The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 2, 2020 August 4, 2019 Operating income (loss) $ (142,528 ) -67.7% $ 103,964 14.7% Add back: General and administrative expenses 23,841 32,837 Depreciation and amortization expense 70,512 63,886 Pre-opening costs 6,211 11,725 Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ (41,964 ) -19.9% $ 212,412 30.0%



