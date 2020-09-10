Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dave & Buster’s Reports Second Quarter Financial Results; Provides Update on Status of Store Re-openings and Encouraging Business Recovery Trends

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2020, which ended on August 2, 2020.

The Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results were severely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when compared against the results of the second quarter of 2019. As of March 20, 2020, all of the Company’s stores were temporarily closed in compliance with state-by-state COVID-19 mitigation mandates. The Company reopened 1 store on April 30, had re-opened 26 stores by the end of May, 66 stores by the end of June, and ended the second quarter with 84 re-opened stores in 27 states. As of September 9, the Company had reopened 89 stores, all operating under reduced hours and capacity limitations as dictated by each locality, new seating and game configurations to promote social distancing, a temporarily condensed food and beverage menu, and extensive incremental cleaning and sanitation procedures to protect the health and safety of guests and team members.   

Key Second Quarter 2020 Highlights (all comparisons to second quarter 2019)

  • Revenues totaled $50.8 million, a decrease of 85 percent compared with $344.6 million
  • Comparable store sales decreased 87% (68 stores in the comp store base vs. 99 comp stores in the second quarter of 2019)
  • Net loss totaled $58.6 million, or $1.24 per share (47.1 million shares), compared with net income of $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share (36.0 million diluted shares)
  • EBITDA loss totaled $46.0 million compared with EBITDA of $79.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $38.5 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million
  • Ended the quarter with $224 million in cash and equivalents, including $110.6 million in proceeds from an offering of 10.6 million common shares at a price of $10.44 per share completed in May
  • Cash burn rate (excluding effects of the May 2020 equity offering) averaged $3.3 million per week

Brian Jenkins, Dave & Buster’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am extremely pleased with the agility, resilience and commitment demonstrated by our team members. We have made steady progress re-opening our stores while rapidly implementing numerous initiatives that are accelerating our business recovery and positioning us for long-term success.

“By continuing to refine our lean operating model, we believe we have lowered our near-term enterprise EBITDA breakeven sales index benchmark to approximately 50 percent to 55 percent of prior year sales, compared with the 60 percent sales index we initially estimated in June.”

Jenkins concluded, “We remain confident in our brand, our people, and our plan, and optimistic about our ability to emerge in an even stronger competitive position to deliver fun to our guests and value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2020 Results
(All comparisons are between second quarter 2020 and second quarter 2019, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues decreased 85.2% to $50.8 million from $344.6 million. Sales at the Company’s 68 re-opened comparable stores decreased 87% for the entire quarter, beginning the quarter down 99 percent and gradually improving to finish down 78 percent during the week ended August 2, 2020. During the two-week period ended September 6, 2020, the Company’s 68 comparable store sales were down 71% percent. Non-comparable store second-quarter revenue totaled $10.4 million compared with $36.5 million. Second quarter 2019 comparable store sales decreased 1.8%.

Operating loss totaled $81.1 million, or (159.6)% of revenues, compared with operating income of $46.2 million, or 13.4% of revenues.

Net loss totaled $58.6 million, or $1.24 per share (47.1 million share base) compared with net income of $32.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share (36.0 million diluted share base).

EBITDA loss totaled $46.0 million, or (90.4)% of revenues, compared with EBITDA of $79.0 million, or 22.9% of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $38.5 million, or (75.7)% of revenues, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million, or 25.0% or revenues.

Store operating loss before depreciation and amortization totaled $34.3 million, or (67.5)% of revenues, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $99.7 million, or 28.9% of revenues.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company used approximately $43.0 million of cash during the second quarter, excluding $110.6 million raised through an equity offering of 10.6 million common shares at a price of $10.44 per share completed in May, ending the period with approximately $224 million in cash and equivalents and approximately $746.6 million outstanding under its credit facility.

In light of the continuing unprecedented degree of uncertainty, the Company is not in a position to provide fiscal 2020 financial guidance at this time.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q Available

The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, will be available at www.sec.gov and at the Company’s investor relations website, contains a thorough review of its financial results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2020.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (720) 452-9217or toll-free (888) 394-8218. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 or toll-free (844) 512-2921; the passcode is 9125231.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section at www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 136 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the impact on our business and operations of the global spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by the uncertain and unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on our business and operations and the related impact on our liquidity needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to obtain waivers, and thereafter continue to satisfy covenant requirements, under our revolving credit facility; our ability to access other funding sources; the duration of government-mandated and voluntary shutdowns; the speed with which our stores safely can be reopened and the level of customer demand following reopening; the economic impact of the coronavirus and related disruptions on the communities we serve; our overall level of indebtedness; general business and economic conditions, including as a result of the coronavirus; the impact of competition; the seasonality of the Company's business; adverse weather conditions; future commodity prices; guest and employee complaints and litigation; fuel and utility costs; labor costs and availability; changes in consumer and corporate spending, including as a result of the coronavirus; changes in demographic trends; changes in governmental regulations; unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster's intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

*Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, and store operating income before depreciation and amortization margin (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

(Financial Tables Follow)

 
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
 
       
ASSETS August 2, 2020   February 2, 2020
  (unaudited)   (audited)
Current assets:      
       
Cash and cash equivalents $                224,305   $                   24,655
Other current assets                     68,679                       54,322
       
Total current assets                   292,984                       78,977
       
Property and equipment, net                   872,010                     900,637
       
Operating lease right of use assets               1,062,266                 1,011,568
       
Intangible and other assets, net                   392,707                     378,957
       
Total assets $             2,619,967   $             2,370,139
       
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Total current liabilities $                313,814   $                290,865
       
Operating lease liabilities               1,285,533                 1,222,054
       
Other long-term liabilities                     38,603                       54,881
       
Long-term debt, net                    731,646                     632,689
       
Stockholders' equity                   250,371                     169,650
       
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $             2,619,967   $             2,370,139
       


DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
  August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                   
Food and beverage revenues $ 17,002     33.4%   $ 137,921     40.0%
Amusement and other revenues 33,831     66.6%   206,678     60.0%
Total revenues 50,833     100.0%   344,599     100.0%
                   
Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 4,659     27.4%   36,934     26.8%
Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 4,025     11.9%   22,689     11.0%
Total cost of products 8,684     17.1%   59,623     17.3%
Operating payroll and benefits 13,756     27.1%   80,927     23.5%
Other store operating expenses 62,682     123.2%   104,376     30.3%
General and administrative expenses 9,278     18.3%   15,991     4.6%
Depreciation and amortization expense 35,160     69.2%   32,745     9.5%
Pre-opening costs 2,388     4.7%   4,723     1.4%
Total operating costs 131,948     259.6%   298,385     86.6%
                   
Operating income (loss) (81,115 )   -159.6%   46,214     13.4%
                   
Interest expense, net 8,163     16.0%   4,605     1.3%
                   
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (89,278 )   -175.6%   41,609     12.1%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (30,676 )   -60.3%   9,253     2.7%
Net income (loss) $ (58,602 )   -115.3%   $ 32,356     9.4%
                   
Net income (loss) per share:                  
Basic $ (1.24 )       $ 0.91      
Diluted $ (1.24 )       $ 0.90      
Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:                  
Basic shares 47,111,763         35,407,965      
Diluted shares 47,111,763         36,015,710      
                   
                   
Other information:                  
Company-owned stores at end of period 137         130      
Store operating weeks in the period 628         1,674      
 
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:
                   
  13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
  August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                   
Net income (loss) $ (58,602 )   -115.3%   $ 32,356     9.4%
Add back:  Interest expense, net 8,163         4,605      
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (30,676 )       9,253      
Depreciation and amortization expense 35,160         32,745      
EBITDA (45,955 )   -90.4%   78,959     22.9%
Add back:  Loss on asset disposal 264         406      
Impairment of long-lived assets 2,178         -      
Share-based compensation 2,734         1,907      
Pre-opening costs 2,388         4,723      
Other costs (88 )       (13 )    
Adjusted EBITDA $ (38,479 )   -75.7%   $ 85,982     25.0%
                   
                   
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown:
                   
  13 Weeks Ended   13 Weeks Ended
  August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                   
Operating income (loss) $ (81,115 )   -159.6%   $ 46,214     13.4%
Add back:  General and administrative expenses 9,278         15,991      
Depreciation and amortization expense 35,160         32,745      
Pre-opening costs 2,388         4,723      
Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $ (34,289 )   -67.5%   $ 99,673     28.9%
                   


DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
  26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
  August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                 
Food and beverage revenues $        80,922     38.4%   $      286,142   40.4%
Amusement and other revenues        129,717     61.6%          422,039   59.6%
Total revenues        210,639     100.0%          708,181   100.0%
                 
Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues)          22,003     27.2%            75,688   26.5%
Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues)          14,753     11.4%            45,660   10.8%
Total cost of products          36,756     17.4%          121,348   17.1%
Operating payroll and benefits          57,493     27.3%          163,800   23.1%
Other store operating expenses        158,354     75.3%          210,621   29.8%
General and administrative expenses          23,841     11.3%            32,837   4.6%
Depreciation and amortization expense          70,512     33.5%            63,886   9.0%
Pre-opening costs             6,211     2.9%            11,725   1.7%
Total operating costs        353,167     167.7%          604,217   85.3%
                 
Operating income (loss)      (142,528 )   -67.7%          103,964   14.7%
                 
Interest expense, net          14,278     6.7%               8,661   1.2%
                 
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes      (156,806 )   -74.4%            95,303   13.5%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes         (54,660 )   -25.9%            20,504   2.9%
Net income (loss) $    (102,146 )   -48.5%   $        74,799   10.6%
                 
Net income (loss) per share:                
Basic $           (2.59 )       $             2.07    
Diluted $           (2.59 )       $             2.03    
Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:                
Basic shares  39,470,874          36,117,815    
Diluted shares  39,470,874          36,803,001    
                 
                 
Other information:                
Company-owned stores open at end of period 137         130    
Store operating weeks in the period 1,461         3,290    
   
                 
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:  
                 
  26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
  August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                 
Net income (loss) $    (102,146 )   -48.5%   $        74,799   10.6%
Add back:  Interest expense, net          14,278                     8,661    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes         (54,660 )                20,504    
Depreciation and amortization expense          70,512                  63,886    
EBITDA         (72,016 )   -34.2%          167,850   23.7%
Add back:  Loss on asset disposal                417                        826    
Impairment of long-lived assets          13,727                              -    
Share-based compensation             2,345                     3,732    
Pre-opening costs             6,211                  11,725    
Other costs                  59                          33    
Adjusted EBITDA $      (49,257 )   -23.4%   $      184,166   26.0%
                 
                 
                 
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown:  
                 
  26 Weeks Ended   26 Weeks Ended
  August 2, 2020   August 4, 2019
                 
Operating income (loss) $    (142,528 )   -67.7%   $      103,964   14.7%
Add back:  General and administrative expenses          23,841                  32,837    
Depreciation and amortization expense          70,512                  63,886    
Pre-opening costs             6,211                  11,725    
Store operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization $      (41,964 )   -19.9%   $      212,412   30.0%


For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Scott Bowman, CFO
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
972.813.1151
scott.bowman@daveandbusters.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

