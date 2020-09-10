Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,988 in the last 365 days.

Exterran Corporation Announces Resignation of Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today announced that Girish Saligram communicated his voluntary resignation as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 25, 2020, to assume the chief executive officer position at another company.

Andrew Way, Exterran’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Girish has made many valuable contributions during his four years with us and I am extremely grateful for the hard work, commitment and passion he has demonstrated in his role. We wish him well as he pursues his next leadership position.”

Girish Saligram noted, “It has been an incredibly rewarding four years at Exterran, and a privilege to serve the Company, our customers and stakeholders. I am proud of the accomplishments of the entire Exterran team, and wish Exterran continued success.”

Mr. Saligram is continuing in his role through September 25th, and will assist the Company in the transition of his responsibilities following his resignation. Mr. Saligram’s responsibilities will be reassigned internally during this transition period.

About Exterran Corporation
Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

For more information, contact:
Blake Hancock, Vice President of Investor Relations, at 281-854-3043
Or visit www.exterran.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Exterran Corporation Announces Resignation of Chief Operating Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.