Celldex Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that the Company will participate in Fireside Chats at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and the HC Wainwright & CO 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. Presentation details are as follows:



Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: September 15, 2020 at 10:40 AM ET

HC Wainwright & CO 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference Fireside Chat: September 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET

Webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for fourteen days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes immunotherapies and other targeted biologics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

(781) 433-3161

scavanaugh@celldex.com