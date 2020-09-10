Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,992 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts’ Patriot Day Statement

Media Contact:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Patriot Day Statement

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Patriot Day, which is celebrated on September 11, 2020:

 

“On Patriot Day, we remember the Americans who perished in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Flight 93.  We also commemorate the heroism of the first responders and other citizens who courageously risked their lives to save their fellow Americans.” 

 

“No one old enough to remember 9/11 will ever forget that day.  In celebrating Patriot Day, we make sure our children know the story of September 11th and gain an appreciation for the men and women who bravely responded to the attack.  As we recall their selfless sacrifice, let’s commit to putting others first and seeking to foster greater peace so our communities and families can grow and flourish.”

 

Flags are at half-staff across the state this week to honor the passing of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera, and they will remain at half-staff on Friday in observance of Patriot Day.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts’ Patriot Day Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.