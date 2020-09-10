SmartTab Named TechCrunch’s Biotech & Healthtech Top Pick
The world’s first wireless drug delivery platform—offered exclusively by SmartTab—continues to gain tech industry prestige for groundbreaking solutions to drug delivery.
DENVER—SmartTab has been selected by TechCrunch (TC) editors as one of three TC Top Picks in the category of Biotech & Healthtech for their TechCrunch Disrupt annual tech conference. TechCrunch is an American online publisher with in-depth understanding and reporting on tech business, technology, analysis of emerging trends, and profiling of new tech businesses and products. This is a remarkable milestone for SmartTab, an up-and-coming startup that’s destined to change the healthcare industry.
Although any startup can attend TechCrunch Disrupt, only a few get exclusive recognition as a TC Top Pick. TC’s Top Picks program for 2020 on September 14-18, showcases outstanding early-stage startups across multiple categories. The Biotech & Healthtech is a greatly coveted, but difficult to win, category. As the winner, SmartTab will be showcased in Startup Alley at Disrupt 2020. The Top Pick recognition is only awarded to startups who’ve created revolutionary technologies and exemplified promising growth.
SmartTab continues to expand its aggressive health tech innovation with an injection capsule for oral delivery of biologics and large molecules. InjectTab is going to revolutionize the treatment of self-injections with an ingestible capsule that delivers biologics, large molecules, and proteins internally to the stomach or upper GI areas. This advancement will allow painful injections via syringe and needle to be replaced by swallowing a capsule that injects active ingredients into the lining of the stomach, where there are little to no pain receptors.
"To be acknowledged by TechCrunch editors as a Top Pick following a year of incredible progress is a great way to expand in 2020 as we work toward successful animal studies of InjectTab. We will continue the momentum into 2021 with a focus on human clinical studies for TargetTab. On a mission to bring Patient-Centered Drug Delivery Systems to market." – Said Robert Niichel, CEO, SmartTab.
This award follows a successful PK Pre-clinical Animal study last year that demonstrated a Proof-of-Concept working model of TargetTab. In the completion of the TargetTab PK Pre-clinical Animal study and according to the pharmacokinetic profiles, the capsule achieved actuation and released active ingredients when receiving the wireless communication signal. The findings validated that the capsule is capable of receiving wireless power and monitoring signals from the external source to delivery and active ingredient in a very targeted area. A pill that releases medication when and where it’s needed in the body pain-free will soon be available to the masses.
About SmartTab
SmartTab has developed a personalized wireless drug delivery platform comprised of an ingestible capsule with a microprocessor, proprietary smart polymer actuator, and active ingredients. We're on a mission to provide novel, effective therapies that improve patient outcomes and compliance.
