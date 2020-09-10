Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  August   YTD - August Beginning

Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Aug 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 15,325 13,374 14.6   138,116 117,937 17.1 56,388
  40 < 100 HP 5,955 5,238 13.7   43,781 39,593 10.6 29,540
  100+ HP 1,312 1,423 -7.8   11,123 11,478 -3.1 7,785
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 22,592 20,035 12.8   193,020 169,008 14.2 93,713
4WD Farm Tractors 218 191 14.1   1,475 1,634 -9.7 861
Total Farm Tractors 22,810 20,226 12.8   194,495 170,642 14.0 94,574
Self-Prop Combines 527 522 1.0   3,140 3,032 3.6 1,400
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org

