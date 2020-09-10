J. Craig Holding Corp. Provides Update on the Name and Ticker Change Status

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, provided an update for its shareholders today as to the current status of their transition from Ultra Pure Water Technologies to One World Universe, Inc.



As of this moment, FINRA has approved the new CUSIP number for the company and the state of Delaware has changed the company name on file from Ultra Pure Water Technologies to One World Universe, Inc.

“We have submitted all necessary documents to FINRA for final approval of our corporate name and ticker change. This is the last puzzle piece in our efforts to complete our transition, so it reflects our new business strategy,” stated Caren Currier, CFO.

The company is also utilizing a professional graphic design community to create a new logo which will assist in rebranding and future marketing efforts. The new look will be revealed next week. For more updates, please follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

