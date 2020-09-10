Decision Lens Named 2020 SaaS Awards Winner

Global Software Awards Program Announces Final Winners

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Lens is a winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the category Best SaaS for Business Intelligence or Analytics.



The SaaS Awards celebrate excellence in software and accept entries from across the world, including the US, Canada, Australasia, UK and EMEA.

Categories for the 2020 awards program include Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product, Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product and Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product. New categories include Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year and Best SaaS for Digital Marketing.

John Saaty, CEO at Decision Lens, said: “For us to be named as a winner in the 2020 SaaS Awards is a huge honor. It demonstrates our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and tangible results.”

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: “This year’s swathe of remarkable submissions has been delivered in an atmosphere of seismic disruption across all industries.

“Ultimately, the very success of organizations can hinge on selecting the software vendors which work hardest for them and innovate ruthlessly - all while delivering the best results.

“Once again, the SaaS Awards shortlist showcased an astounding weight of promising and proven technologies powering some very smart ideas. The final winners all represent something especially creative, intelligent, or simply successful, which often offer completely transformative solutions to modern business needs.”

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Hundreds of organizations entered this year, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the shortlist and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-software-awards-shortlist/

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens is portfolio planning software that enables organizations to create dynamic and scalable plans where course corrections are informed by a regular convergence of strategy, data, and performance. Our software's algorithms enable forward progress towards the execution of strategy through automated recommendations, smarter resource allocation, enterprise visibility, and better results.

Contact:

Rana Yamak

info@decisionlens.com