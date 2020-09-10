Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,991 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: New board member

/EIN News/ -- The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on Thursday 10 September elected Ellen Merete Olstad as a new employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, with effect from 10 September 2020 until next election of employee representatives in 2022.

Olstad replaces Svein Kåre Sund as one of the Board's three employee representatives. Sten Roar Martinsen and Arve Baade were re-elected for a period until next election of employee representatives in 2022.

After Thursday’s election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of chair Dag Mejdell, deputy chair Irene Rummelhoff, Rune Bjerke, Thomas Schulz, Liselott Kilaas, Marianne Wiinholt, Peter Kukielski, and the employee-elected board members Sten Roar Martinsen, Arve Baade and Ellen Merete Olstad.

Investor contact: 
Line Haugetraa
+47 414 06 376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact: 
Halvor Molland
+47 929 79 797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: New board member

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.