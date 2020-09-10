Jostens Helps Schools Keep Yearbook Traditions Alive with Creativity and Innovation

New suite of virtual learning and content curation tools fortify yearbooks in upcoming school year of challenge and change

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of yearbooks, custom class jewelry and graduation products serving the K-12 and college education markets, has introduced J-Classes and Story Starter Surveys to help yearbook staffs capture the story of this unique school year.

“As more and more schools prepared to move classes online this fall due to COVID-19, we worked hard to provide game-changing resources designed specifically for their new environment,” said Tammy Whitaker, Vice President of Jostens Yearbooks. “We released a brand-new suite of 30 J-Classes, to help yearbook advisers teach and keep their staffs engaged."

Each J-Class offers an instructional video featuring an industry expert teaching a key skill like photography, writing, design and marketing. J-Class videos are reinforced with supporting handouts and resources that guide yearbook staffers in creating an inclusive yearbook, whether they are attending school in-person or virtually. More information on Jostens J-Classes can be found here on jostens.com.

"This is my first year with Jostens, and I already feel more supported and inspired by this group than I have felt in previous years with other companies," said Jessica Cornelison, a yearbook adviser at Waurika Public Schools in Waurika Oklahoma. "The curriculum provided for rookie advisers is amazing!"

“In addition to providing yearbook advisers with J-Classes, we knew we also needed to offer a fresh approach for covering a school year that looks very different than ever before," added Whitaker. "Story Starter Surveys make it easy for staffs to gather relevant content from their school community."

In collaboration with teenagers from across the country, Jostens developed a set of surveys to help facilitate the collection of photos, facts and quotes that can be used in the yearbook. The Story Starter Surveys range in focus from typical yearbook topics like school dances to unprecedented topics like face masks. They can also be customized by yearbook staffs to fit their school and situation.

"We were so excited to get the opportunity to collaborate with top yearbook teams across the country to design surveys that could truly capture the essence of being a teenager in 2020,” said Bailey Williams, a contributing student from Round Rock High School, TX.

The new J-Classes and Story Starter Surveys, paired with Jostens state-of-the-art online design platforms, provide the complete solution for yearbook creation, even in a pandemic. This past spring, Jostens produced millions of yearbooks throughout a season heavily impacted by COVID-19 and is well prepared to help schools deliver on their yearbook traditions for school year 20/21.

