StackPath Names Ashok Ganesan New Chief Product Officer

Another Industry Veteran Rounds Out Executive Team of the True Edge Computing Platform

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS , Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath , a leading edge-computing platform provider, has appointed Ashok Ganesan as chief product officer (CPO). Ganesan will be the strategic leader and visionary over StackPath’s products as the company further expands its globally-distributed edge platform.



“We have an amazing product team in place who has been on a roll and, to be honest, didn’t feel we needed a CPO until we met Ashok,” said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. “Ashok brings so much experience in product management and development, not to mention engineering and networking, that we knew he could help us create and advance our edge computing offerings even faster.”

Ganesan brings more than 30 years building and leading strong product and engineering teams and managing billion-dollar product lines. This includes head of product for Snaproute (acquired by Infoblox Inc.), senior director of product management for Cisco Systems where he led the data center strategy and technical direction for their Nexus product lines, and, most recently, as VP responsible for the data center business at Juniper Networks . Juniper led a Series B round of equity financing for StackPath in March 2020 bringing the total amount of equity raised by StackPath to $396 million.

“When Juniper began working with StackPath, I was awed by what they had achieved and their vision for taking edge computing even further – to the ‘deep edge’,” said Ganesan. “A lot of companies claim to be ‘edge’, but I am excited to be on the front line and part of a team actually provides a full array of cloud edge services and has even more in the works.”

Ganesan has a Master of Science in business analytics from NYU Sterns, an MBA from the University of Ottawa, and a Bachelor of Engineering in computer engineering from Delhi University. He will report to the CEO.

About StackPath

StackPath is a complete edge computing platform, providing infrastructure and applications that are physically closer to end users than traditional, centralized cloud computing offerings. StackPath offers infrastructure as a service—including Virtual Machines, Containers and storage—and advanced delivery and security services—including CDN and WAF. StackPath’s edge locations are strategically located in the world’s most densely populated areas and connected by a secure private network backbone. StackPath is trusted by customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups with latency-sensitive workloads that need speed, security and efficiency that core cloud can’t provide. StackPath is headquartered in Dallas and has locations across the U.S. and around the world.