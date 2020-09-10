» News » 2020 » Roaring River State Park hosts Fall Wild Edibles W...

Roaring River State Park hosts Fall Wild Edibles Workshop Sept. 19 – 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 10, 2020 – Roaring River State Park invites the public to attend a Fall Wild Edibles Workshop Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20. The workshop will include three programs highlighting identification, foraging techniques and preparation of wild foods found in Missouri.

Participants can sign up for one program or all three. All programs are free and open to the public. Preregistration is required and can be done by calling the nature center at 417-847-3742.

The programs include:

10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 - Wild Food Foraging Hike

Take a short hike along Piburn Trail. Park staff will discuss wild collecting ethics and how to identify native fruits, nuts and other plants found on the trail. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and bring drinking water.

3:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 - Black Walnut Bash

Join park staff at the nature center for a hands-on program with black walnuts. Participants will collect, prepare, cure and smash native walnuts. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and older clothes as they may get dirty; black walnut husks are notorious for stains.

11:00 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 20 - Wild Tea Party

Participants will sample tea and treats made with native plants. All drinks and treats will be prepared ahead of time. Participants will leave with recipes to re-create at home.

Each program will be held with many social-distancing measures in place. The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, southwest Missouri. For more information about the event, contact the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742 or the park office at 417-847-2539.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

