CRE- Finance, the Leading Lender to Real Estate Investors Lauches New Loan Offerings.
New launches include bridge loan products for Multifamily properties; 30-fixed long-term financing; Loan portfolios with a min of only 2 properties required.
CRE has completed 100 Fix&Flip projects. We are a team of very experienced real estate professionals. We can finance your project but also offer the knowledge on how to be a successful investor.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK , USA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRE- Finance, the leading lender to real estate investors, announced today that it recently surpassed last year’s volume despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought to the secondary marketplace.
— Todd Tretsky
"We are very to happy to still have most of the core programs that many have dropped in these times," noted Todd Tretsky, Managing Partner of CRE-Finance. "Our growth continues to accelerate as a result of strong performance from our core rental loan business as well significant increases in our bridge lending platform and other loan products."
CRE-Finance has expanded its loan offerings significantly to meet the wide range of investor strategies. Recent product introductions include additional bridge loan products for Multifamily properties; and 30-fixed long-term financing, which are highly competitive products in this marketplace. Loan portfolios now have a minimum of only 2 properties required which offers great flexibility and provides another alternative besides individual properties.
CRE-Finance continues to evolve our programs to meet the needs of the investor market. CRE-Finance’s is the lender of choice for investors of all sizes. CRE-Finance has the flexibility and expertise to provide long and short-term loans across all property types and investment situations.
As noted by Todd Tretsky, "We are thrilled with the continued strong support from the secondary markets as investors are very bullish on rental loan program and bridge products as they are attracted to the strong portfolio cashflows, seasoned investor operators, and leverage points."
