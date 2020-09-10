Cruise Community Unites For Seatrade Cruise Virtual

/EIN News/ -- REGISTRATION NOW OPEN – LARGEST GATHERING FOR THE INDUSTRY IN 2020

Program Features Highly Anticipated State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote

COLCHESTER, England, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the first-ever Seatrade Cruise Virtual , 5-8 October 2020. The interactive conference and networking experience, expected to draw more than 5,000 cruise professionals, kicks off with Seatrade Cruise’s marquee State of the Global Cruise Industry Keynote. Headlined by leading voices in the business, the four-day virtual forum features expert speakers and suppliers introducing exciting innovations across all sectors of cruising and discussing ways to overcome industry challenges.

“It’s a pivotal moment for the cruise industry, and we’re excited to give our partners the opportunity to come together through a combination of live and on-demand educational and networking opportunities,” says Chiara Giorgi, Global Brand and Event Director for Seatrade Cruise. “We have a remarkable group of leaders and visionaries from across our global cruise community joining forces to delve into how our industry has evolved over the last 12 months, and forecasting the journey ahead as we chart a course towards a brighter future.”

KEYNOTE PANEL | State of the Global Cruise Industry: Perspectives on Cruising in the COVID-19 Era

Sponsored by MedCruise and presented in partnership with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the anticipated State of the Global Cruise Industry panel, hosted 6 October 2020, brings together senior leadership representing the world’s four largest cruise lines for the first time in 2020.

Editor of Seatrade Cruise News, Anne Kalosh, will host this panel discourse delving into the future of cruising as panelists take the virtual stage to discuss shared challenges, essential insights and solutions to shape a new era of cruising.

Panelists include:

Frank Del Rio , President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

, President & CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Arnold Donald , President & CEO, Carnival Corporation & PLC

, President & CEO, Carnival Corporation & PLC Richard Fain , Chairman & CEO, Royal Caribbean Group

, Chairman & CEO, Royal Caribbean Group Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises

“The health and safety of passengers, crewmembers and the communities we visit is the cruise industry’s top priority, and it is through this critical filter that we continue to make decisions related to the resumption of operations,” says Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of CLIA. “On behalf of our members and partners, we look forward to connecting with the greater cruise community at Seatrade Cruise Virtual as we focus on the future of this vital industry and work together to once again demonstrate why cruising is the best way to experience the world.”

CONFERENCE PROGRAM | The New Cruise Journey

Attracting the world’s largest gathering of high-level executives, thought leaders and innovators from all areas of the industry, Seatrade Cruise Virtual will feature leading voices, a virtual show floor, and inspiring, educational programming with key topics including:

Cruising in a COVID-19 World: Cruise lines, ports / destinations and suppliers share adaptations to ensure safe and successful resumption of sailing for passengers and crew.

Cruise lines, ports / destinations and suppliers share adaptations to ensure safe and successful resumption of sailing for passengers and crew. Health, Safety & Security: Insight into practices being implemented to ensure safety and security at all stages of the new cruise journey.

Insight into practices being implemented to ensure safety and security at all stages of the new cruise journey. The Passenger Experience: Explores gaining passenger trust and ensuring optimal safety before stepping on board, and how experiences will influence the next generation of travellers.

Explores gaining passenger trust and ensuring optimal safety before stepping on board, and how experiences will influence the next generation of travellers. Regional Operations Updates: Ports, destinations and shorex providers from around the world provide updates on protocols to ensure safety while continuing to create unique experiences.

Ports, destinations and shorex providers from around the world provide updates on protocols to ensure safety while continuing to create unique experiences. Spotlight on Sustainability: Discussions on the importance of maintaining natural resources while sustaining passenger growth.

NETWORKING & INNOVATION | The Virtual Experience

Hosting more than 300 exhibitors from all sectors, Seatrade Cruise Virtual’s interactive show floor offers attendees an opportunity to connect with new and familiar faces through virtual booths, online meeting rooms, speed networking and A.I. powered matchmaking for optimal productivity. Debuting this year, the Innovation Zone explores cutting-edge products and services inspired by emerging trends and themes.

As part of the Seatrade Cruise Virtual schedule, all registrants are invited to attend the 14th Annual Seatrade Cruise Awards ceremony 6 October 2020. The shortlist of nominees, selected from record number of entries, is now live and winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony.

