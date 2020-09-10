PACIFIC BUSINESS GROUP ON HEALTH COMMITS TO LONG-TERM EFFORT TO CREATING HEALTH EQUITY

Organization Will Advance a National Health Equity Action Roadmap to Address Systemic Health Disparities

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of the Pacific Business Group on Health (PBGH) and the PBGH leadership have made a long-term commitment to reduce and eliminate health disparities in the United States.

The initiative will bring together PBGH members, who include some of the largest U.S. employers and public and private health care purchasers, and the community-at-large in implementing effective solutions designed to mitigate access, outcomes and experience-of-care disparities faced by people of color.

“We are living through a painful time in our history as we grapple with both an unprecedented pandemic and the human toll of long-ignored inequities and injustices,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of PBGH. “The good news is that an incredible opportunity has emerged to finally address the enduring stain of racial injustice. That’s why PBGH’s board recently voted unanimously to add health equity as an organizational strategic focus.”

Doug McKeever, chief deputy executive director with Covered California and a PBGH board member, said reducing health disparities has been a part of his agency’s mission since it first opened its doors in 2014.

“We are all in this together and Covered California’s mission is to go beyond getting everyone covered -- not just during a pandemic or recession -- but assuring every American gets the right care at the right time, regardless of their race or economic status,” McKeever said. “Having public and private purchasers join together to work to reduce the health disparities that impact too many in California and across the nation is the right thing to do and we look forward to partnering on this important initiative.”

Racial health disparities are well documented and have persisted in the U.S. for decades, and range from coverage and access shortfalls to substantially higher rates of chronic illness and death. These gaps have been further exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has produced greater infection and mortality rates in communities of color than in other racial groups.

PBGH is well positioned to make a difference in addressing systemic health inequities due to its programmatic expertise and influential members, as well as its long history of improving quality, affordability and patient experience for all individuals.

PBGH members clearly see a leadership role for PBGH and themselves in ensuring health equity. In a recent survey of PBGH member organizations, 100% stated they are taking action to address social and health inequity. Eighty percent of PBGH member organizations are creating Board and/or C-suite accountability and initiatives to address inequity, and two-thirds are working with their local communities on the issue. Two-thirds also are evaluating their benefits and wellness programs to ensure equity in health care access and use, and the vast majority (85%) intend to address social determinants of health as a lever.

PBGH and its members are working together to take concrete actions to reduce disparities and to implement a roadmap for accelerated employer and health care purchaser impact on this critical need. Early actions include:

Expanding provider networks to ensure access for communities of color and expanding sites of care to include more community-based care and providers

Holding health plans and health care providers accountable for equitable access and outcomes

Investing in primary care and primary care payment reform

Evaluating salary-based health insurance contributions and premiums

Expanding benefits for non-medical services (transportation, nutrition)

“We are combining the momentum and commitment of large employers and health care purchasers with subject matter expertise, and we look forward to marshalling our resources and those of our members to bring about real and lasting change in this critical area,” Mitchell said.

###

