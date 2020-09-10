Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,982 in the last 365 days.

Brokers have concerns around COVID-19 impacting their voluntary business, finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The top concern, noted by 60% of brokers surveyed in Eastbridge’s latest study, Updated Broker Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary, was reduced enrollment volume, followed by account- and employee-level lapses, noted by around a third of brokers.

Most brokers anticipate making changes to their voluntary enrollment plans over the next six to 12 months, with almost 75% planning to move to call center or telephonic enrollments, and a majority planning to reduce in-person meetings (group and/or individual), to move to online, self-service enrollments, and to virtual meetings (group and/or individual) using “Zoom” or other video-based enrollment technology. The expected impacts to voluntary enrollment participation as a result of these changes is primarily negative, although a quarter of brokers expect more employees will enroll or expect there to be no impact.

Despite concerns and enrollment changes, when asked whether COVID-19 will have a positive or negative impact on employer enthusiasm for voluntary benefits over the next 12 months, around a third of brokers continue to believe that employers will be more enthusiastic (34% of brokers surveyed in July compared to 39% in the August study).

Brokers shared their opinions on a variety of other topics related to COVID-19 impacts including ability to meet revenue targets this year; degree of change in voluntary sales activity; desired product modifications/offerings both traditional and non-traditional; employer interest in non-traditional benefit offerings; satisfaction with carrier response and desired areas of improved carrier support, and desired carrier financial relief measures at the employer and employee level.

Updated Broker Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic and Voluntary is an Eastbridge Frontline™ Report. Eastbridge Information Partners™ as well as survey participants receive the Frontline™ Report free of charge. For more information regarding the Information Partner™ program or about Eastbridge reports, email the company at info@eastbridge.com, visit the website at www.eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Erin Marino emarino@eastbrige.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Brokers have concerns around COVID-19 impacting their voluntary business, finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.