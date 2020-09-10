Bayer Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Investors with losses of $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BAYRY, BAYZF) investors that acquired shares between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019. Investors have until September 14, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

According to the lawsuit, the Company allegedly failed to disclose to investors that the Monsanto acquisition would burden Bayer with significant exposure to the risk of suffering billions of dollars in judgments and reputational damage, among other things, if lawsuits brought against Monsanto alleging that exposure to its glyphosate-based Roundup product caused cancer, were successful. As a result, defendants' positive statements about the prospects of the Monsanto acquisition and the benefits it would create for Bayer's business were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 14, 2020.

