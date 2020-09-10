Onit Expands its Popular Lean Into LegalOps Online Program with New Webinars and Virtual Discussions

Forum Offers Virtual Learning and Networking Opportunities for Legal Operations Professionals Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced the fall series for its Lean Into LegalOps program. The online community unites legal operations professionals worldwide to share experiences and advice in this time of dispersed operations. Since its launch in March, there have been more than 2,000 registrations for Onit Lean Into LegalOps events and networking discussions.



General counsel, inside counsel and legal operations professionals can join at no charge in both the United States and Europe .



“Onit technologies helped us adjust to the process of going 100% remote back in March. Now, Onit’s Lean Into LegalOps supports customers and the rest of the legal community looking to connect and learn from each other. I’m excited to see the program continue beyond the initial pandemic emergency and provide more opportunities for legal operations professionals,” commented Christine DiDomizio, legal operations lead at Jaguar Land Rover North America.

“Lean Into LegalOps is more than a series of events. It’s a community fueled by contributions from legal operations innovators and thought leaders,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder. “At Onit, we want our customers to succeed, and we will empower them to do so in any circumstance.”

Lean Into LegalOps – New Webinars

The goal of Lean Into LegalOps is to bring the greater in-house legal community together to exchange experiences, lessons and successes. The webinars showcased in the fall season of Lean Into LegalOps include:

The Power of a Platform – Daniel Lee, director of legal operations for DaVita, will share how the corporate legal department uses a business process automation platform to configure workflows and consolidate data and reports. (September 17, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. CDT, registration now open .)

– Daniel Lee, director of legal operations for DaVita, will share how the corporate legal department uses a business process automation platform to configure workflows and consolidate data and reports. (September 17, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. CDT, .) Automating Processes to Connect Legal and the Business – This Lean Into LegalOps Europe session, part of The Lawyer Virtual GC Strategy Summit, has general counsel and legal operations presenters from Johnson Matthey, Duff & Phelps and more. They will focus on how legal departments can leverage technology to drive savings and efficiency. (October 2, 9:50 a.m.–10:30 a.m. BST, request a complimentary conference pass to attend. Please note you must be a senior leader in a legal department to attend.)

– This Lean Into LegalOps Europe session, part of The Lawyer Virtual GC Strategy Summit, has general counsel and legal operations presenters from Johnson Matthey, Duff & Phelps and more. They will focus on how legal departments can leverage technology to drive savings and efficiency. (October 2, 9:50 a.m.–10:30 a.m. BST, request a to attend. Please note you must be a senior leader in a legal department to attend.) Checking in on Travel & Hospitality Legal Departments – Leaders from industries hit hardest by societal changes will explore how recent events have impacted their legal departments, what changes they anticipate and how lessons from this crisis will inform their approach to legal issues in the future. Kevin Clem, chief commercial officer at HBR Consulting, will moderate the discussion and speakers will include legal professionals from Royal Caribbean, Gogo and more. (October 7, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CDT, Get notification of open registration here .)

Legal Operations Reporting Done Right - Participants will hear from a leading legal operations voice and her team at Mylan, a global pharmaceutical company, about their approach to identifying and collecting the right data and creating meaningful reports for different audiences across the organization. (October 22, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT, Get notification of open registration here .)

Virtual Legal Resourcing Debate with Buying Legal Council - Three teams will present scenarios to their hypothetical general counsel, who has asked for options to reduce outside counsel expenses. Each team will debate a business case on scenarios that include bringing more work in-house, leveraging alternative legal service providers and renegotiating terms with outside counsel. The teams will consist of experts from Onit partner Consilio and customers from Onit and SimpleLegal. Members of the Buying Legal Council board will also participate. (November 18, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST, Get notification of open registration here .)

Starting Friday, September 18, the webinars will be supplemented by informal check-in calls every other week. These calls will focus on discussions such as peer-led App demos and diversity programs.



To learn more about Lean Into LegalOps, join or receive the latest updates, visit here for U.S.-based legal operations professionals or here for those based in Europe.

