PMTAFiled.com Announces Website Launch 1 Day After PMTA Submission Deadline

Real-Time PMTA Alerts and Updates

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FLA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just one day after the much-anticipated, yet poorly publicized or communicated Pre-Market Tobacco Authorization (PMTA) submission deadline, concerned US-based adult vapers joined forces to launch PMTAFiled.com; a dependable online resource for real-time PMTA alerts and updates, as well as supporting or impacting regulations.

PMTAFiled.com will serve as an educational tool to provide accurate and reliable PMTA FAQs, alerts, information, and most importantly, verified legally marketed product listing to both businesses and consumers in the vaping industry and beyond.

As the leading voice of the US vaping consumer, the team behind the scenes will only provide verified and authenticated PMTA submissions. Status of the application and any denials will be reported real-time. Manufacturers who have filed a PMTA will have the opportunity to submit their filing status directly to PMTAFiled.com, with a copy of their FDA Acceptance letter as evidence of current status.

“With so much misinformation and confusion being spread around the PMTA, PMTAFiled.com is place for both consumers and business-owners to source easily accessible facts to make informed decisions and better understand the PMTA process in its entirety,” said Laura Tobin, Press Manager of PMTAFiled.com. “Our goal is to have consumers leave PMTAfiled.com with all their questions answered and bring an end to all the false assumptions and confusion that has been built up in the vaping community.”

PMTAFiled.com will not only provide manufacturers with a platform to exhibit their filing status and reputability, it will most importantly offer up a trusted space for consumers and business-owners to understand which products they can continue to legally purchase or sell in stores or online.

About PMTAFiled.com

PMTAFiled.com was created as the number one source for tobacco products and beyond regulation, specifically FDA’s Pre-Market Tobacco Authorization (PMTA) with one goal in mind; to provide insightful, impartial, and up-to-date PMTA-related facts to empower consumers and retailers with no hidden agenda but public knowledge . Due to multiple FDA regulation updates and guidance changes, US tobacco consumers and businesses have been left searching for guidance - PMTAFiled.com is here to provide the facts.

To sign up for real-time PMTA alerts and information, visit pmtafiled.com. For media inquiries, please email press@pmtafiled.com.

