ev Transportation Services Announces New Senior Management Team

Greg Horne becomes Chief Technology Officer. He will direct evTS’ vehicle development efforts and be responsible for the vision of bringing the new model year FireFly ESV® to market, as well as the company’s future all-electric utility vehicle offerings. Previously, he served as CTO of eFleets Corporation, a design engineer at Bell Helicopter, and he worked on software and flight testing for the Bell/Boeing V-22 Osprey.

Jim Sabitus is evTS' new Chief Operating Officer. He is an experienced corporate executive who has led both emerging and established publicly traded companies. He has previously served as CEO of Row One Brands, Inc.; CFO of Modern Shoe Company; VP Finance for Maxwell Shoe Company; VP Business Development for Myteam.com/Zvia.com; and worked for Converse Inc., where he served as the Brand Manager for several product lines, including the Converse All Star, and as Controller, overseeing a public offering.

Eric Burmeister joins evTS as VP of Sales & Business Development. Mr. Burmeister has held numerous executive sales positions within the specialized vehicle industry. He was previously the Director of National Sales and Business Development for Westward Industries and held both national and regional sales positions with eFleets Corporation, ZENN Motor Company and Global Electric Motors (GEM).

Paul Barrett is evTS' new Vice President of Marketing and Product. Mr. Barrett is an experienced senior executive and serial entrepreneur with 45 years of experience over a progressive career in the automotive and electronics industries. He previously served as COO for Fixed Ops Pros, NavResearch and Cimble Corporation and also held numerous positions over a 20+ year tenure at LoJack Corporation, including VP of International Operations.

evTS CEO David Solomont stated, “I am pleased to welcome Greg, Jim, Eric and Paul to evTS’ senior leadership team. The breadth of experience, leadership qualities and values of our new senior executives give me a tremendous degree of confidence in our ability to lead evTS through the next phase of its growth.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services, Inc (“evTS”) designs, develops and manufactures all-electric, lightweight commercial utility vehicles and fleet management solutions. Based in Boston, the company is currently focused on the essential services transportation market, which represents a replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include, among others, parking enforcement, security patrol, utility meter reading, parks & recreation, sanitation, airports, seaports, universities, warehouses & fulfilment, and local small package delivery. More information can be found at http://evtaas.com .

