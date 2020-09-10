Sermonix CEO David Portman to Participate in Women’s Health Innovation Virtual Summit

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female oncology products in the precision medicine metastatic breast cancer arena, today announced that founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Portman will participate in the virtual Women’s Health Innovation (WHI) Summit , held Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 21-22.



Dr. Portman’s panel, “CEO Leadership: Boardroom Talk” also includes CEOs Sabrina Johnson of Daré Bioscience, Lynn Seeley of Myovant Sciences and Al Altomari of Agile Therapeutics. The discussion will be held Sept. 15 at 12:25 p.m. ET.

“As an Ob/Gyn by training, with a current focus on women’s oncology, I am honored to participate in this fireside chat with my distinguished colleagues,” said Dr. Portman. “Sermonix is committed to serving as a leader in listening to the voice of the female patient with cancer, so I look forward to contributing my knowledge of and enthusiasm for this important topic.”

Dr. Portman and his co-panelists will share insights about the current women’s health landscape, patient-centric drug development and unmet needs specific to women’s oncology from the perspective of the pharmaceutical industry. Topics include how to ensure patient access to information on treatments and therapies, challenges and strategies for making a long-lasting impact in women’s health and lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion will conclude with an online question and answer session.

“Though more than half the U.S. population, women remain underserved when it comes to health concerns specific to their gender,” said Dr. Portman. “Sermonix, joined by other companies represented on this panel, is leading the effort to address this. We are excited to fulfill this mission.”

Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of female-specific oncology products and is currently undertaking two Phase 2 clinical studies of lasofoxifene, its lead investigational drug. Sermonix Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2014 by David Portman, M.D., a leading clinical researcher and expert in women’s health, menopause and selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) therapy. The Sermonix management team, led by Dr. Portman, has significant experience in all stages of the drug development and regulatory process. Paul Plourde, M.D., vice president of oncology clinical development, has many decades of experience in the oncology drug development arena. Barry Komm, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, is recognized for his expertise in SERM biology. Elizabeth Attias, M.M.Sc., Sc.D., chief strategy and development officer, has extensive experience in pharmaceutical drug commercialization. Simon Jenkins, Ph.D. vice president of operations, has over 30 years of experience in global drug development leadership. Sermonix non-executive chairman of the board is Anthony Wild, Ph.D., former president of both Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals and Warner-Lambert’s Pharmaceutical Division. Learn more at https://sermonixpharma.com/ .

