SIERRA PACIFIC MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., WELCOMES JENNIFER FOLK TO THE FIRM AS VICE PRESIDENT/DIVISION MANAGER – WESTERN TPO

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National mortgage lender, Sierra Pacific Mortgage announces the hiring of Jennifer Folk as Vice President/Division Manager – Western TPO. Jennifer started her mortgage career in 2002 at Nationwide Lending and has held numerous leadership positions over the last two decades. Prior to joining Sierra Pacific, Jennifer was the Senior Vice President of National Fulfillment for Planet Home Lending, LLC. Jennifer has also served as SVP of Strategic Planning at Eagle Home Mortgage and spent more than four years in operations at Stearns Lending.

“Jennifer brings an exceptional amount of talent and experience to our organization with a broad understanding of the loan manufacturing process and how to successfully integrate technology and people to create an incredible customer experience,” says Jay Promisco, Chief Production Officer.

Susan Roy, SVP of National Operations, shares, “In addition to her work ethic, expertise, and leadership – Jennifer fits perfectly into the ONE Sierra Culture and will help Sierra Pacific Mortgage accelerate growth in the TPO space.”

In her new role with Sierra Pacific Mortgage, Jennifer is responsible for leading Sierra’s best in class Western TPO Fulfillment team while helping modernize and improve the new broker experience for both partners and Account Executives.

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific serves the retail and wholesale mortgage banking markets in 49 states through four regional fulfillment centers. Our mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every branch, every day.



To learn more, visit www.sierrapacificmortgage.com or call (916) 932-1700.

Attachment

Kasia Stephenson Sierra Pacific Mortgage Kasia.stephenson@spmc.com