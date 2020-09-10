SIT Furniture Design Awards Welcomes Furniture Submissions from Around the World
Inaugural SIT Furniture Design Awards 2020 submissions are now open. While making the announcement, the awards spokesperson said that registrations for the first edition of the awards for best in furniture design is now open.
Created to recognize the efforts of talented international furniture product designers, manufacturers, and brand implementers; SIT aims at celebrating creativity and sharing furniture designers’ innovative SEATING visions to the world.
“SIT focuses on rewarding strategic thinking and imagination that goes into making great equipment,” said the spokesperson, adding that industrial designers help in improving our daily life; therefore, their efforts should be recognized.
While acknowledging that furniture will be a strategic tool in managing the current global health crisis, the founder of SIT Furniture Design Awards and CEO of its parent company, Farmani Group; Mr. Hossein Farmani explained how important it is to acknowledge the efforts and contributions of furniture designers and implementers. Hossein Farmani also observed that with the pandemic, there has been a major shift in how we use furniture, defining private versus working areas and how we had to reorganizing our lives from home while changing our habits to keep the infections at bay, “…all these will have an impact on furniture and interior design, ” said Mr. Farmani.
With the awards, Mr. Farmani added that they recognize the contribution of furniture designers, rewarding them for their talent and creativity, which also awards present exciting opportunities for both new talent and established creatives and architects.
Digital Innovation Center
SIT Furniture Design Awards have created the Digital Innovation Center, a concept with a unique blend of design, creative thinking, computational thinking, culture integration, and sustainability innovation.
The center is focusing on 3 topics to highlight new inventions every year, looking at today’s challenges and how to overcome them. The annual winner of the Digital Innovation Center in professional categories will receive a cash prize of US$4000 to realize a prototype or start production.
For its inaugural launch, the Digital Innovation Center will focus on these topics:
1. Home office furniture: Combine living and working
2. Technology integration: Upgrade your furniture
3. Reuse and/or Recycle: Give a second life
Panel of Judges
Entries to the competition will be anonymously judged by an influential jury panel of experienced academics and established design industry professionals whose mandate is to recognize and award the absolute best designers. Each jury member will bring a wealth of knowledge and understanding to the table and with their combined insight and votes, the final winners in each category will be selected.
Winners will receive the SIT trophy, a digital brochure featuring their winning entry, an invitation to the bi-annual winner reception as well as extensive publicity, promoting their designs to a worldwide audience.
Eligibility
Entries can be submitted as conceptual designs, in progress, or as completed projects as long as they are no more than five years old. The submissions can be made as a professional or as a student, and the competition is open to anyone aged 18+, residing in any part of the world.
Professional entries will be judged against other professionals with student entries against other students. There is an early bird discount of 20% for applications made before the 14th of September 2020. The deadline for participation is set for December 5th, 2020, and another 10-day extension will be given for late submissions. Winners will be announced in February 2021.
Farmani Group assembled SIT Furniture Design Award to bring more attention to the international furniture industry’s great contribution to our daily life. SIT Furniture Design Award is the sibling Award of LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), International Design Awards (IDA), and European Product Design Awards ( ePDA) all focusing on Product Esthetic, Concepts & Enhancement, which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Awards today.
The Farmani Group, established in 1985, is responsible for many successful awards around the globe. Farmani Group organizes the International Design Awards (IDA), Architecture Masterprize, DNA, Paris Design Awards, London International Creative Awards, Prix de la Photographie in Paris, and the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world’s most prestigious awards.
