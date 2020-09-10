Around 63.2% of Marketers Believe that Companies Should Take a Political Stance: GoodFirms Survey
GoodFirms latest survey unveils how and what measures to follow while taking a political stand.
Brands expressing positive social and political stances are getting amazing results.”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today some of the various industries implement the new strategy of taking the social and political stances. The top branding agencies speaking out on social issues are getting great results. Consumers have also started judging the companies based on their social and political policies. These days, it has become the crucial thing of decision making for consumers where they want to spend their money.
— GoodFirms Research
In the recent study from the GoodFirms, Should Brands Take A Political Stance? 114 Marketers Voice Their Opinions. According to this research, 63.2% of marketers say brands should take a political stand looking at the current market situations. The industries playing the card of a political stance can get a positive response. It can also lead consumers to have cold-shoulders or ostracize their loyalty over products and business.
GoodFirms surveyed 114 marketers across industries & businesses to know what the companies have to say about taking a political stand, the right way to support social or political issues, and some of the excellent ways to deal with opinionated customers.
Here the survey also states that most of the millennials prefer brands that make some contribution to making society a better place. Around 39.5% of marketers said that today's generation preferences have changed and are investing in the items offering support for social or political causes.
About 57.9% of marketers have warned businesses and industries not to stand against their core customers directly. It can be an incredibly dicey time to spark a conversation with opposing views, and customers may ostracize their loyalty over products or businesses. In this survey, they have stated; how companies should take a political stand, the points they should consider, and how to express their political opinions.
