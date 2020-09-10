Final Air Quality Permit 6616-R1 – Challenger Cab

PUBLIC NOTICE

Final Air Quality Permit 6616-R1 for Challenger Cab LLC to Operate an Auto Body Paint Spray Booth at 2626 Evarts Street NE

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued an air quality permit (No. 6616-R1) to Challenger Cab LLC to operate an existing auto body paint spray booth at 2626 Evarts Street NE, Washington DC. This permit was issued pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.2 and can be found in the attachments below.

On April 26, 2019, DOEE issued a public notice soliciting comments on a draft version of the permit. Comments were accepted through May 28, 2019. A public hearing on the matter took place on May 28, 2019 at the DOEE offices at 1200 First Street NE, Washington DC.

Comments were received during the public comment period and five people provided testimony at the public hearing.

DOEE has considered each of the comments received in writing and during hearing testimony and has prepared responses to them. The comments and related review resulted in two changes to the language in the draft permits. DOEE has deemed the permit, as revised, appropriate for issuance and has therefore issued the revised permit to the applicant, Challenger Cab LLC.

Questions should be addressed to Stephen Ours, Chief, DOEE Air Quality Permitting Branch at (202) 535-1747 or by email at [email protected].