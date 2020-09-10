Leeds United Football Club Extends Sponsorship with FXVC Online Trading
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leeds United Football Club are set to remain partnered with CFD brokerage firm FXVC Online Trading after announcing a further one-year sponsorship deal with the company.
The one-year deal will see FXVC, the broker that focuses on selling contracts for difference, continue as the club’s official sponsor, appearing on the team’s social media and around the pitch.
The club and company made the announcement on Thursday, The partnership brings together a Premier League football club and an online trading brand.
FXVC’s executive director, Jean Raphael Nahas, said: “We are proud to be the official partner of Leeds United. A club with such a great history and an even greater future ahead. The shared values of integrity, dedication, determination, desire to succeed, and — above all — commitment to our people, bind us together.”
FXVC Online Trading is owned by Centralspot Trading Ltd. Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence No.238/14.
The company provides online trading services to over 30 countries around the world including retail and institutional clients. The company also offers educational material on demand, analyst views and eBooks.
Meanwhile, Leeds United is glad of the extension, as the new one-year deal comes after winning the Championship title as well as being promoted back to the Premier League.
As the COVID-19 pandemic interrupts the games, and with the advancements of mobile technology, the way football clubs and supporters interact with each other has been transformed. Consequently, several football clubs around the country have been impacted financially.
Nevertheless, with this deal in place, the Whites are excited to be back in the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus, and look forward to starting the 2020/21 season, kicking off against Liverpool on September 12, with a degree of confidence.
Paul Bell, Executive Director for Leeds United, added: “We are thrilled to announce the extended contract with FXVC for another year and look forward to the relationship developing further as we enter a new era in the Premier League. The partnership has gone from strength to strength and though there has been a lot of uncertainty through the COVID-19 pandemic we are delighted to continue with the company as an official sponsor.”
Leeds United have qualified to the Premier league after a long 16 years absence and have splashed big money this summer in order to bolster their squad, signings include Valencia’s star attacker Rodrigo, Freiburg’s German defender Robin Koch and Manchester City’s winger Jack Harrison.
