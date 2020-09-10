DIY Music Business Streamlined: Octiive adds Onescreener Capability

The biggest digital distributor’s new partnership with the best page builder for independent artists makes it even easier to get seen and heard; The Swiss-designed platform provides “One link to share it all.”

/EIN News/ -- Aliso Viejo, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octiive, the digital music distribution platform with the largest international reach, has entered into a partnership with Onescreener, the quickest, most affordable site builder for artists. Both companies pride themselves on being founded by music industry professionals and tailoring services to artists’ needs based on their own experience.

With Octiive’s Onescreener partnership, an artist or indie label can use the Swiss-designed tool to seamlessly build a site, with their own domain name, incorporating music, photos, and booking request forms. Remote live shows can even be integrated via Twitch and other platforms. The easy drag-and-drop page builder is accessible on mobile or desktop, and allows users to create a professional, responsive Onescreener landing page in 10 minutes without writing a single line of code.

“What Onescreener does is very much in keeping with what Octiive is all about,” said Craig Broom, Octiive’s Director of Artist Relations. “We know from our own years in the music business how important it is to make your artistic work accessible in the quickest, simplest way possible. You’d be surprised how many artists don’t have their music and booking info in one easy-to-find place. We’re always adding tools to help our members succeed, and Onescreener does just that.”

Octiive, founded by musician and tech entreprenuer Mershad Javan in 2010 as Mondotunes, is one of the leading digital distribution platforms with access to over 600 stores including Apple, Amazon, Spotify and Tidal. It also has unmatched access to China’s massive market via its partnership with Tencent. The platform offers the best rates for singles and albums without sneaky add-ons, and it offers special yearly subscription packages at the label level.

“Breaking into the music business is always challenging,” said Tobias Horka, CEO of Onescreener. “I know because I’ve toured and managed electronic music artists for years on the global circuit. Octiive is perfectly in tune with what Onescreener wants to do: help independent artists connect with fans, bookers, agents, and the media so they can be seen and heard.”

Onescreener was co-founded in Switzerland in 2016 by Horka, and is part of the startup Oscillate AG, based in Zurich. In addition to the public facing site, Onescreener users also get “back office” capabilities that let artists manage their own tours and billing.

For more information: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

About Octiive: Octiive (formerly MondoTunes) is one of the world’s largest digital music distribution service platforms, supporting thousands of artists and labels worldwide. Octiive’s core service offering provides the easiest way to get your music heard on more than 600 online stores including Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Tidal. Octiive enables artists to keep 100% rights and royalties to provide them with more revenue-generating opportunities. Octiive also offers an array of value-added services and products including marketing and promotions, mastering, video distribution, chart eligibility, and playlisting to provide a one-stop outlet for all distribution needs. Founded in 2018 by Mershad Javan and located in Orange County, Calif., Octiive is giving control back to artists by allowing you to sell and stream your music, your way. For more information, visit octiive.com.

About Onescreener: Onescreener is part of the Oscillate AG group dedicated to revolutionizing music industry booking and simplifying self-marketing for artists. Fast, easy, and cost-efficient: Onescreener enables anyone, regardless of any experience in web design, to construct a google- and mobile-optimized online presence using their own personalized domain name within ten minutes – and even makes it possible to create a page using only a smartphone. Onescreener is the modern business card, readily presenting everything from contact details for bookings, artist info and press kits. Onescreener is based at Oscillate AG’s headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. For more information go to onescreener.com.

Octiive owen@thoughtgangmedia.com