Purewrist Appoints Suresh Palliparambil as Chief Executive Officer

Bringing over 20+ years of experience in business development, sales, and operations for technology providers, Palliparambil will drive company growth within the U.S. fintech market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purewrist , a provider of end-to-end contactless transaction solutions as a prepaid card program manager, issuer, and wearable technology developer, today announced the appointment of Suresh Palliparambil as Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, he will be responsible for the growth and expansion of Purewrist’s contactless transaction technologies, payment platform and mobile application.



Palliparambil, a respected leader in the fintech, identification and security sectors, brings over 20 years’ experience in technology sales, business development, marketing and operations. He has a proven track record for scaling both start-ups and established companies through strategic global market expansion, product development and the creation of high-performing teams.

Prior to joining Purewrist, Palliparambil led the exponential growth of the payments, RFID, NFC, secure ID and retail productivity solutions divisions within NXP Semiconductors as its Senior Director of Business Development and Sales for the Americas. He has also held leadership positions with IoT and RFID innovators including Ondas Networks, Intelleflex, Datalogic and DHL Express.

“Purewrist is truly a first-of-its-kind solution that I believe is going to shake up the mass market wearables sector and I am excited to be a part of the team looking to transform the way the world looks at and thinks about contactless transaction technologies,” said Suresh Palliparambil, CEO of Purewrist. “The team has built a solution and platform that will be able to give consumers and businesses alike a level of ease and convenience that they have not yet been able to experience and will create a new standard for the fintech market. I look forward to driving the strategy and execution of marketing, sales, product development and growth as we take Purewrist to new heights.”

“Suresh has a deep knowledge and understanding of the payment solution ecosystem, ranging from NFC product development to secure banking migration practices. His network, coupled with his understanding of how to scale companies, build teams and create products that people and companies truly need within the payments space is incredibly valuable to us and makes him a perfect fit as our CEO,” said Ari Gardiner, co-founder of Purewrist. “We are honored to bring such a renowned industry expert on board and believe that he will help us scale the company and drive attention, sales and growth as we take the next steps with evolving the Purewrist brand and portfolio offering.”

To learn more about Purewrist, visit www.purewrist.com or watch this short video .

About Purewrist

Based in New York City, Purewrist is an innovative fintech platform and provider of end-to-end touchless transaction solutions as a prepaid debit card program manager, issuer, and wearable technology developer. Purewrist Contactless payment accounts are issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Inc. Purewrist’s wearable technology offers both full EMV security and interoperability for the banking, retailing, hospitality, event venue ticketing, access control and customer loyalty industries. To learn more, please visit our website: www.purewrist.com.