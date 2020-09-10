GlobalTranz Recognized as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC. , a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, has been selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics.



The prestigious ranking is bestowed by Inbound Logistics’ editorial team. GlobalTranz’s data-driven industry expertise, end-to-end customer support and award-winning technology offerings were critical factors that influenced the editors’ decision. In July, Inbound Logistics readers voted for GlobalTranz to be named a Top 10 3PL, rising in the Top 10 rankings for the third year in a row.

With its acquisition of Cerasis in early 2020, the company’s 11th acquisition in three years, GlobalTranz has continued to bolster its portfolio of innovative offerings. Cerasis reinforced the company’s managed transportation services, while also adding a new Final Mile solution to better serve the evolving ecommerce landscape. Through its Supply Chain Solutions team, the company has also strengthened its collaborative approach of enabling customers to achieve greater operational resilience despite increased market volatility and the introduction of new trade regulations such as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“We’re honored to have been selected as a Top 100 3PL provider by the editors of Inbound Logistics,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “GlobalTranz is committed to supporting shippers and carriers with the expertise, solutions, and technology they need to thrive in this challenging market.”

GlobalTranz was recognized amid a pool of more than 300 companies in the industry. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. The service providers selected are companies that showcase and offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet unique supply chain and logistics needs.

“When choosing the 2020 Top 100 3PL Providers, Inbound Logistics editors looked for providers who offer the visibility, flexibility, speed, and control that drive the supply chain solutions our audience needs to achieve their goals and meet customers’ evolving needs,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “Inbound Logistics is proud to honor GlobalTranz for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2020.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com