/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'WIMI is building Holographic AR Ecology with High-Quality Content'. Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that overlays computer-generated information on the real world in real time. AR is used by a large number of consumer-oriented applications. In the future, the technology will also support the creation of holographic guidebooks for museums; allow the surgeon to visualize the tissues in the patient's body in three dimensions; help beginners to learn various techniques from medicine to factory maintenance quickly.



In the next few years, the software used to design applications will meet more consumer needs. For now, AR has a great impact on the industry. It is an indispensable part of "Industry 4.0": By integrating real systems with digital systems, it promotes the systematic transformation of the manufacturing industry, thereby improving product quality, reducing costs, and improving efficiency.

Some market analysts believe AR is moving towards the mainstream market. They estimate that the AR market, now valued at $1.5 billion, could reach $100 billion by 2020. Moreover, big tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are pouring money and talents into AR and VR related products and applications.

With the advent of cheaper and faster mobile chips that can support AR technology, more feature-rich smart glasses enter the market, and bandwidth increases, the field will develop rapidly. Subsequently, augmented reality will join the Internet, and real-time video will become an indispensable part of our daily lives.

Compared with those big tech companies, Chinese enterprises are late to deploy. Only hardware manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Huawei, and Lenovo have deployed AR holographic products. Meanwhile, Tencent and Alibaba have set up relevant AR holographic technology departments to do scientific research.

WIMI Hologram Cloud provides the one-stop service of holographic AR technology. Meanwhile, its business covers holographic visual AI synthesis and presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, and holographic face recognition and development. For now, it has grown into one of the leading holographic cloud integrated technology solution providers in China.

WIMI has the leading AR holographic application platform in China. According to Frost & Sullivan, from the perspective of total revenue in 2019, WIMI has already become the leading holographic AR application platform in China. In addition, according to the data of Frost & Sullivan, in 2018, WIMI established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all domestic holographic AR solution providers. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyrights, WIMI ranks first in the holographic AR industry in China. WIMI owns about 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 180 registered patents. WIMI is committed to using holographic technology to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end-users. According to Frost & Sullivan, WIMI currently operates a holographic AR application platform that covers a wide range of holographic AR products in China. WIMI's integrated product is a key factor that differentiates it from its competitors.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos. A total of 4,654 ready-to-use AR holographic content is available for WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range of categories, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles, and food. Among them, 2,961 were used for educational scenes, 851 were used for tourism, 739 were used for arts and entertainment, and 103 were used for popular science. In addition, WIMI's content library is enriched with copyrighted content licensed from third parties. WIMI works with a variety of content owners, including brand owners, film producers, and talent agencies, to transform high-quality IP into AR.

The AR industry is attracting more and more attention from investors. As an industry leader, WIMI has successfully completed some financing so far and enjoys the economies of scale brought by the reduction of per unit of output costs. WIMI's strong ability to provide high-quality AR content can encourage customers to continue to adopt our AR technology. WIMI's market position and corresponding marketing capabilities can help WIMI build an industry-wide brand image across various market segments.

