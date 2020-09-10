CV Sciences, Inc. Announces Launch of CV™ Defense Daily Immune Support

CV™ Defense now available on CV Sciences website and launching on Amazon.com next week

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent leader in hemp derived cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced its continued expansion into condition specific dietary supplements with the launch of CV™ Defense, the second of several products to be launched under its new Immunity product line, following the launch of CV™ Acute in August.



The expansion of CV Sciences’ non-CBD Immunity product line will continue to open markets and sales channels for the Company, including major e-commerce retailers not currently accessible by CBD-based products. CV™ Defense is now available on CV Sciences’ website ( https://www.cvsciences.com/ ) and will be available next week on Amazon.com.



Michael D. Lewis, MD, MPH, Colonel (Retired), U.S. Army, and CV Sciences Medical Advisor who participated in product development commented, “The fall and winter of 2020/2021 is shaping up to be one of the most challenging times that we have experienced in global public health. Now is the time to commit to fortifying the immune system with healthy lifestyle habits and science-backed supplementation provided by CV Sciences new immune products - CV™ Defense and CV™ Acute.”

CV™ Defense is a clinically supported immune formula that provides effective daily support for barrier immunity, innate immunity, and adaptive immunity. CV Sciences’ team of doctors and scientists formulated this product with specific intent — to fortify daily immune health.

Based on PEA (palmitoylethanolamide), a clinically researched ingredient to support the immune system, and combined with time-tested nutrients and botanicals, including vitamins A and D, the minerals selenium and zinc, and an Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract with concentrated β-glucans, CV™ Defense incorporates unique ingredients able to optimize immune response.

In 1993, Nobel laureate Dr. Rita Levi-Montalcini discovered that PEA is used in the body to regulate certain immune cells in parallel with the endocannabinoid (ECS) system. These natural PEA levels can be supplemented by CV™ Defense through daily use. More than 3,000 participants took part in six double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials demonstrating that PEA has clear benefits for immune health. In addition to studies on immune health, multiple studies have demonstrated that PEA is safe and effective in supporting a balanced inflammatory response and improved gut barrier defense.

“We evaluated hundreds of ingredients that would bring the strongest reinforcements to immune defense and make the most meaningful impact on health and wellness,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “CV™ Defense is a unique formulation that is proven to provide daily immune support, which is critically important as we head into 2020/2021 flu season.”

Dowling continued, “Our launch of CV™ Defense represents another key milestone in our strategic category expansion and continued evolution of CV Sciences’ positioning as a leading health and wellness company. We are pleased to make CV™ Defense broadly available and accessible to consumers through our website and Amazon.com, further supporting our ability to bring immunity health products to market. In addition, we believe that our CBD product line will be ideal companion products to our Immunity line since CBD supports the endocannabinoid system (ECS), and a healthy ECS supports immune health.”



About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based dietary supplements and CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics. The Company’s PlusCBD™ products are sold at more than 6,300 retail locations throughout the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s products are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm strict compliance with company standards and specifications. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

