PSYC September Newsletter to Feature Exclusive Interview with Retired NHL Heavy Hitter, Riley Cote

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the September 15th edition of its Microdose Monthly newsletter will be highlighted by an exclusive interview with retired National Hockey League player and medicinal psychedelic advocate, Riley Cote.

In his four years with the Philadelphia Flyers, Cote developed a reputation throughout the NHL as one of the league’s most physically intimidating enforcers by racking up more than 50 on-ice fights and delivering countless bone chilling body checks to his opponents on a nightly basis. Off the ice, however, Cote found himself engaged in a fight with addiction and symptoms of PTSD that he was unable to gain an upper hand on and was steadily beginning to lose.

The Psychedelic Spotlight exclusive interview and article written by PSYC CEO, David Flores, dives attentively into Cote’s road to recovery post-retirement with the help of alternative medicines and therapeutic treatments, including microdosing psilocybin. The article also covers Cote’s current and ongoing venture with BodyChek Wellness which Cote has developed to help other individuals who are facing challenges similar to those he experienced overcome them and reclaim their health in the process.

Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores: “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to share Riley’s story of how his mindful integration of psychedelics into his recovery process contributed to him overcoming his battle with addiction and symptoms of PTSD. In my opinion, sharing stories such as his are not only important in helping to lend credibility to the benefits of medicinal psychedelics, but also in the hope that his story may inspire others out there who may be struggling with some of the same conditions Riley was able to successfully overcome. Acknowledging that you are losing a battle with your mental health is most often the first, and most difficult, step towards recovery. And so if we in any way can help encourage or motivate individuals who may be out there struggling with their mental health to take the first step towards getting the help they need through the stories, education, and information we are providing, then we are, in my opinion, accomplishing something quite profound from a societal perspective .”

Last month, the Company announced that in response to its ability to effectively increase its production of original content focused on the emerging psychedelic industry, that it’s Microdose Monthly newsletter will be distributed to subscribers on a semi-monthly basis (15th and 25th of each month). The Company encourages those who have not done so already, to subscribe to Microdose Monthly by visiting www.psychedelicspotlight.com .

