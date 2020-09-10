Days Inns Canada Recognizes Employee Excellence during International Housekeeping Week

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To coincide with International Housekeeping Week, Days Inns Canada today announced a partnership with Serta Simmons Bedding to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of housekeepers at Days Inn locations across Canada.

The “Great Service Deserves to Be Recognized” contest is designed to celebrate the achievements and dedication of housekeeping employees and thank them for their ongoing efforts in keeping hotels safe and clean for guests and staff alike.

“Housekeepers are invaluable team members and contribute to the brand’s success,” said Robb Frias, Vice President of Operations, Realstar Hospitality. “All the more so today, with our new Count on Us initiative focused on enhanced cleaning protocols.”

From now until September 22, 2020, hotel General Managers can nominate their housekeeping associates based on the employee’s accomplishments, guest and/or co-worker feedback and any notable contributions during COVID-19. Nominees will have a chance to win one of seven prizes including a Serta mattress set, a Simmons mattress set and Wyndham Rewards points for gift card redemptions.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 110 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,945 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,800 properties worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns - Canada, to make an online hotel reservation or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC is one of the largest manufacturers, marketers and suppliers of mattresses in North America. Based in Atlanta, SSB owns and manages two of the best-selling bedding brands in the mattress industry: Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, and Beautyrest®. The brands are distributed through national, hospitality, and regional and independent retail channels throughout North America. SSB also owns Simmons® and Tuft & Needle® direct-to-consumer mattress brands. SSB operates 27 plants in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit www.sertasimmons.com

