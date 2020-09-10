ShowStoppers® TV features tech and tools for Virtual Office and Gift-Giving for Holidays

ShowStoppers® TV features tech for Virtual Office and Gift-Giving for Holidays

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, TX., USA – 10 Sept. 2020 – This week’s first-ever back-to-back online broadcasts of ShowStoppers® TV, http://www.showstoppers.com, connected seven companies with tech and tools for the Virtual Office, and for holiday gift giving – Apption Labs, Cricut UK, Mopria, MysteryVibe, Viewsonic, Wacom and Western Digital – with technology and business journalists around the globe.

The broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world – the first series of showcase events streaming on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage.

More than 200 journalists registered in advance to attend each of this week’s episodes.

“Virtual Office” on Wednesday, 9 September, was moderated by Marc Saltzman, a freelance journalist for more than 20 publications — including USA TODAY, Costco Connection, AARP, Metro, Common Sense Media, and Toronto Star — a 16-time author, radio and television personality, public speaker, and host of “Gear Guide,” which runs on Cineplex movie theater screens across Canada. Resuming in the Fall of 2020, Marc is also the host of the Tech Impact TV show, which airs on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business.

The “Holiday Gift Guide” on Thursday, 10 September, was moderate by Chris Davies, executive editor of Slashgear. "Fascinated by technology, obsessed with cooking, and determined to drive as many cars as possible before autonomous vehicles take over, Davies is a British-American living in the Midwest woods. While he may have a degree in psychology, he doesn't need it to know that making the best decisions in tech, automotive, and digital lifestyle come down to getting good advice from experts who love what they do.”

Apption Labs, https://www.meater.com, demonstrated MEATER, a WiFi-connected cooking thermometer. "For the holidays, cooking means families will need to increase their recipe repertoire and MEATER can help perfect all kinds of meats, whether it's in-oven roasting, grilling, or smoking. Cook a mouthwatering holiday roast, juicy turkey, ultimate steak, and the family won't need to order delivery as a backup. The perfect gift for the amateur home chef, the experienced grillmaster, or the budding food influencer."

Cricut UK, https://www.cricut.com, showed smart cutting machines that “enable people to lead their best creative lives, including the Cricut Joy, the world's most approachable cutting and writing machine. With Cricut Joy, you can personalize just about anything. Create a card for any occasion, custom labels to organize your pantry, or a decal for your water bottle."

Mopria, http://www.mopria.org, introduced the Mopria Print Service app, “which makes mobile printing easy from any Android phone or tablet and eliminates the need to install any additional software or drivers, allowing you to easily print regardless of the printer brand to more than 120 million Mopria certified printers. Android 8 and higher phones also feature core print technology from Mopria including the new Android 11 OS. Mobile printing increases productivity and is a valuable tool when WFH.”

MysteryVibe, http://www.mysteryvibe.com, showed its flagship product, Crescendo, “the world’s first body-adapting smart vibrator. Tenuto is MysteryVibe’s first smart wearable vibrator for men and people with penises, and Poco is a smart, perfectly portable bendable bullet vibrator. The team is now gearing up to launch their first remote, which seamlessly integrates with all three MysteryVibe products. As the holidays mark the end of a stressful year, sexual wellness products are the perfect way to gift self-care."

ViewSonic, http://www.viewsonic.com, presented “monitors designed for the virtual office or work-from-home environment, including the ColorPro VP line for the professional content creator, TD- and VG1655 portable monitors and the VX2785-2K-mhdu that combines style and functionality. These monitors are feature-rich, designed to optimize productivity without compromising performance.”

Wacom, http://www.wacom.com, decribed its “extensive family of digital pen tablets and creative pen displays, which play an essential role for those who are working from home or involved in remote learning. Wacom’s Intuos tablets are ideal for teachers and students focused on arts and STEM curricula. The Wacom One creative pen display, introduced this year, is great for budding artists to use at home. For the pro artist or designer, Wacom’s Cintiq Pro line of pen displays keep users productive and creative day and night."

Western Digital, http://www.wd.com, addressed “consumers who need to accelerate their productivity and protect their valuable content without compromising style. Western Digital has introduced the new WD brand My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB. With a sleek, compact metal design and blazing fast speeds powered by NVMe technology, the new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access, and protect the content that matters."

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers TV premiered 2 Apr. 2020 and is a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, http://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068.