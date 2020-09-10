GDS Announces Partnership on Renewable Energy Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that GDS and Sembcorp Industries Limited (“Sembcorp”), through their Chinese subsidiaries,﻿﻿ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) to partner on renewable energy initiatives. Sembcorp, a Temasek portfolio company, has more than 700 MW of wind power assets in operation across Hebei province and Inner Mongolia autonomous region and also provides innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions in China.



Under the MoU, GDS and Sembcorp will work together to develop and provide renewable energy solutions for GDS data centers wherever accessible in China. Both companies will also seek to explore other opportunities to realize operational synergies between GDS’s green data centers and Sembcorp’s renewable power generation and water management systems.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Sembcorp on these renewable energy initiatives,” said Mr. William Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, GDS. “Our Chengdu and Zhangbei data centers are already using green power and we are proactively pursuing opportunities to enhance environmental sustainability and support China’s green energy reform.”

About GDS Holdings Limited

GDS Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GDS) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company also builds-to-suit and operates data centers at lower-tier locations selected by its customers in order to fulfill their broader requirements. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 19-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

About Sembcorp Industries

Sembcorp Industries is a leading energy and urban development group, operating across multiple markets worldwide. As an integrated energy player, Sembcorp is uniquely positioned to support the global energy transition. Leveraging technology and digital innovation, Sembcorp provides solutions across the energy and utilities value chain. Sembcorp has a balanced thermal and renewable energy portfolio of over 12,600 MW, with over 2,800 MW of renewables, battery storage and energy-from-waste capacity. Sembcorp’s urban arm is a recognised leading Asian developer with a strong track record in transforming raw land into sustainable urban developments.

Sembcorp has invested in the China market for over 20 years, providing renewable energy and high-efficiency power generation facilities, innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as sustainable urban developments. A leader in the industrial water and wastewater treatment business in China, Sembcorp has 19 power and water assets across 12 provincial regions. It has a total operational capacity of over 700 MW of wind power assets across Hebei and Inner Mongolia.



Sembcorp Industries has total assets of over S$23 billion and over 7,000 employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a component stock of the Straits Times Index and sustainability indices including the FTSE4Good Index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index and the iEdge SG ESG indices. For more information, please visit www.sembcorp.com .

