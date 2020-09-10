Slinger Bag Expands Into New Zealand

/EIN News/ -- Slinger Bag inks distribution deal with Sporting Goods Specialists, one of New Zealand’s leading distributors

BALTIMORE, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced a five year distribution agreement with one of New Zealand’s top sports distribution companies, Sporting Goods Specialists Limited.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Sporting Goods Specialists will become the exclusive distributor of Slinger Bag in New Zealand. Slinger Bag is one of the most sought after products in Tennis today and is recognised for its innovative and game-changing Slinger Bag Launcher. Sporting Goods Specialists will launch Slinger Bag to the tennis consumer market in New Zealand from around October 2020.

Tennis is popular in New Zealand where there are over 200,000 active participants. Sporting Goods Specialists are enthusiastic about the potential of Slinger Bag to help drive increased play frequencies across the market as well as providing opportunities for players of all ages and abilities to hone their skills and fitness levels.

Sporting Goods Specialists Limited (SGS) was established in 1997 as an importer and distributor of Sporting Goods to the New Zealand retail community. It is now one of New Zealand’s leading sports wholesalers, representing many leading international brands across a wide spectrum of sports including racket sports, fitness, field, and leisure sports.

The new announcement follows recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets including Japan, Australia, UK, Ireland, Switzerland and all four Scandinavian markets.

Slinger Bag has generated huge interest amongst Tennis players across the globe since launching earlier this year and has received widespread critical acclaim in the process. The product has surpassed order forecasts in all markets where already introduced with the UK selling out its availability several times since launching in late May, whilst in Japan, initial inventories have been selling out completely on a fortnightly basis.

Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.



“I’m delighted and excited by our partnership with Slinger Bag,” said Sporting Goods Specialists’ Managing Director Geoff Owen. “Racket sport has always been at the core of our business and it’s an area we lead in, so it was a natural fit when Slinger was offered to us to distribute in NZ. It’s a potential game changer, offering the avid tennis fan the opportunity to practice whenever and for as long as they want, and we’re really pleased to be playing a role in its global success.”

“I have known and worked with Geoff and his team for many years and Sporting Goods Specialists’ tick all the right boxes when it comes to launching Slinger Bag to the New Zealand tennis community. We are convinced that the team at SGS has the right approach, enthusiasm, reach, connection to the tennis community and the product appreciation to ensure our success in this market.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “Slinger Bag is building momentum globally and we are delighted that the New Zealand tennis consumers will now have the chance to share in our rapidly growing success story.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now in selected global markets - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

For the latest information on when Slinger Bag will be available in New Zealand please sign up using this form .

For Investor Relations inquiries contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at BrandNation, +44(0)207 940 7294

For U.S & CANADA., please contact the U.S. Press Office, Meryl Rader, meryl@cgprpublicrelations.com, at CGPR, 908-528-3826

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law . Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with in excess of $2.5 Million in orders of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

