Esports Entertainment Group Provides FY21, FY22 Organic Revenue Guidance & Long-Term Revenue Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today provided for the first time, organic revenue guidance for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 as well as a long-term revenue opportunity based on the large and rapidly growing esports wagering addressable market.



The Company has built a strong foundation for revenue growth, since its April 2020 Nasdaq listing, completing acquisitions of Argyll Entertainment and the assets of FLIP Sports, forming partnerships with Allied Esports, Dignitas, and Twin River Worldwide, while strengthening its team at all levels of the organization. Based on these and other accomplishments, as well as attractive industry trends, management issues the following guidance:

Fiscal 21 (FY ending June 30, 2021) Revenue Guidance: $13 million

Fiscal 22 (FY ending June 30, 2022) Revenue Guidance: $25 million

Ultimately the Company believes long-term its VIE.gg platform alone has a revenue opportunity of $180 million1, based on securing 5% of the $3.6 billion esports wagering market.

“Now that we have completed several of the strategic milestones that we laid out in our roadshow, we are well positioned for strong organic revenue growth,” commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We additionally intend to aggressively pursue accretive acquisitions within each of the frameworks of our Three Pillar Strategy.”

The Company’s Three Pillar Strategy targets growth opportunities in 1) esports entertainment, through tournaments and leagues, 2) esports wagering in key markets globally through the Company’s VIE.gg platform, as well as 3) iGaming and traditional sports betting.

1. Long-term revenue target based on Esports Wagering Market Size and market share assumptions laid out in company’s investor deck.

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com .



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

