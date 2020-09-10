Splash Financial Announced as new Cleveland Browns Partner

Splash Financial wants to help fans save money on their student loans

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland-based Splash Financial is named as the proud student loan refinancing partner of the Cleveland Browns for 2020 season. Splash Financial is a leading student loan refinancing marketplace and technology platform that partners with credit unions and banks to deliver on its mission: to help people save money on their student loans.



A hometown entrepreneur and longtime Browns fan, Splash Financial CEO Steve Muszynski and his team have contributed to the region’s growth, while championing partnerships in the Northeast Ohio community.

“We’re proud of the winning team we’ve built and the impact we’re making both in Northeast Ohio and nationwide,” says Muszynski, whose company has already hired more than 40 people from Northeast Ohio in 2020 alone. “We’re also proud of our partnership with the Cleveland Browns, as it’s an opportunity to not only share our support for our home team but also keep fans in the know about ways they can save thousands on their student loans.”

Splash was founded in 2013 after Muszynski watched his friends and family feel overwhelmed with student loan debt, and how it was preventing them from realizing their dreams. “Seven years later, we have fostered a team that has risen to help tens of thousands of people all over the country, from all walks of life save money and consolidate debt,” he says. “With more than $9 billion in refinancing requests, Splash has become a leading destination to research, find and secure student loan savings.”

As further evidence of the company’s growth and impact, Splash Financial was selected from a pool of 16,000 companies worldwide to be named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250, a prestigious list of the fastest-growing fintech startups working on groundbreaking financial technology.

Splash Financial’s partnership with the Cleveland Browns is part of plan to proactively seek collaborations in Cleveland and showcase the simplicity and benefits of refinancing student loans. As one of the national leaders in student loan refinancing, Splash continues to innovate and grow exponentially providing solutions to its customers.



