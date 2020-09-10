Rackspace Technology Global Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) (the “Company”), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the final results for its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of its approximately $1,120.2 million outstanding 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer expired at the end of the day, 12:00 midnight, New York City time on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”).



On August 27, 2020, the Company purchased $507.636 million aggregate principal amount of Notes that were tendered at or prior to the end of the day, 12:00 midnight, New York City time on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”). On September 10, 2020, the Company was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as Depositary for the Tender Offer, that after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time, an additional $7,320,000 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes had been validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Tender Offer.

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, as described in the Offer to Purchase, and the press release dated August 26, 2020, the Company has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Time, with the settlement date for such purchase expected to occur on or about September 11, 2020.

