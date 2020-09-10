Constellium to Participate in the 2020 Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Credit Suisse Annual Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). Live access will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations website.



An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

