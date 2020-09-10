Chimerix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference: Chimerix will present a corporate overview on Monday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET and participate in investor meetings.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Healthcare Conference: Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, September 16.

A live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright conference presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its two clinical-stage development programs are dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) and brincidofovir (BCV).

DSTAT is a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that, compared to commercially available forms of heparin, may be dosed at higher levels without associated bleeding-related complications. DSTAT is being studied in a Phase 2/3 trial to assess safety and efficacy in adults with acute lung injury with underlying COVID-19. A Phase 3 trial protocol to study DSTAT in acute myeloid leukemia has been agreed to with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and site activation is expected in early 2021. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. For further information, please visit the Chimerix website, www.chimerix.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Michelle LaSpaluto

919 972-7115

ir@chimerix.com



Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

will@sternir.com

Media:

David Schull

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com



