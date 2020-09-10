Saatchi Art Announces 2020 ‘Rising Stars: 35 Under 35’ List

/EIN News/ -- The World’s Leading Online Art Gallery for Emerging Artists Releases its Annual List of International Emerging Artists to Watch

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading online art gallery for emerging artists, Saatchi Art, today released its ‘Rising Stars: 35 Under 35’ list featuring 35 emerging artists selected by the gallery’s curation team. This annual list introduces 35 top international artists under 35 years old exhibiting exceptional talent at the beginning of their careers. The selected artists work in an array of mediums, including sculpture, painting, mixed media and photography, and address a wide-range of subject matter. The Rising Stars list serves as a guide for Saatchi Art’s first-time buyers and experienced collectors looking to discover exciting new artists.

Saatchi Art’s curators reviewed and evaluated portfolios from hundreds of artists across the globe, narrowing down their selection to artists from 15 different countries including Vietnam, Mexico, South Africa and the United States. These ‘Rising Stars’ are making distinctive work, which is already being recognized with international sales, awards, and invitations to participate in exhibitions and residencies. These artists are already showing promise early in their careers, being invited to have solo shows and expanding their collector base.

"Saatchi Art has always been known for its support of the most talented, emerging artists from around the globe. Both new and seasoned art collectors are able to discover talent working across all mediums and from diverse backgrounds,” says Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art. “Every year our curation team puts together a stellar list of up-and-coming artists we see having impressive growth potential, many of whom are just beginning their careers. This year’s class of 2020 features 35 artists under 35, both based in the U.S. and abroad.”

To view Saatchi Art’s ‘Rising Stars: 35 Under 35’ list and see works by this year’s featured artists, visit SaatchiArt.com .

About Saatchi Art:

As the world’s leading online art gallery for emerging artists, Saatchi Art features one of the largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com . Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

Sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com